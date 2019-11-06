NOTEBOOK: Stafford playing at an MVP level

MARTIN'S INJURY

Punter Sam Martin came out of Sunday's game in Oakland with a sore abdomen, which forced him to sit out Wednesday's practice.

The Lions work on kick and punt coverage on Wednesdays, so the team signed punter Matt Wile to their practice squad this morning to help them with practice and be available if Martin's injury lingers.

"Thought it would be a good idea to give him a little bit of rest, while we just take a look at him," Patricia said of Martin. "One of the things we work on today that's really important is our coverage units against the return game. (The Bears) have a phenomenal return game. They have great players – (Tarik) Cohen in the punt return and then (Cordarrelle) Patterson in the kickoff return.

"So, we needed some live kicks. We had the practice squad spot available to us, so thought it was a good opportunity to get live kicks so we could work on kind of the timing of that stuff here today outside kind of in the environment and all that."

Wile comes to Detroit after appearing in two games for the Atlanta Falcons this season, punting six times for 290 yards (48.3 avg., 44.7 net). He originally signed with Carolina as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Michigan in 2016. Wile has appeared in 22 career games for Atlanta, Minnesota and Arizona over his career, with an average of 45.5 and net average of 41.4.