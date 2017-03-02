NOTEBOOK: Lions not closing the door on Joe Mixon

Mixon was among a number of players not invited to participate in the combine because of off-the-field issues. The rest of the running backs spoke to the media on Thursday.

"We're going to leave the door open on Joe," Quinn said. "We come here to see the best college football players. So there's 330, 340-some odd players here. Him not being here, because of those issues, personally I don't think that's real fair because we have a lot of investigation that we want to do on him and to get him in one spot for all the teams would have been great."

"I'm not part of those decisions about how guys are chosen, but I think it is a disappointment that guys like him, and there's a few others you can put in that category, that we're going to be chasing around in the months of March and April and it's really unfair to the players, to be honest with you. So the door's open and I'd like to be able to get down, get a chance to sit down with the people that know Joe or Joe and kind of see what the circumstances were around the incident. He is still on our draft board, yes."

Mixon led Oklahoma in rushing with 1,274 yards (6.8 average), and scored 10 touchdowns this past season. He also caught 37 passes for 538 yards with another five scores. Most analysts consider Mixon among the five best running backs available in this year's draft.

"I made a bad decision," Mixon told Pro Football Talk earlier this week of the incident in 2014. "Ever since that night I have to live with it. I've got to re-live it every day. You can never forget something like that. It still haunts me to this day, but it's what you do from that point on. You can't take it back. I can replay it in my head a thousand times, and if I could take it back I would, but I can't."

