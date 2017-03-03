NOTEBOOK: How the running backs fared in workouts

The Cleveland Browns are in the market for a quarterback, and they have the first and 12th picks in the first round. They are unlikely to take a quarterback with the first pick, but head coach Hue Jackson answered succinctly when asked earlier in the week about the minimum height for a quarterback.

"6-2," Jackson replied succinctly, and with a small smile.

When asked to elaborate, Jackson repeated with a smile: "6-2."

Trubisky didn't seem fazed about the speculation over his height when in his media interview Thursday afternoon. He never gave any thought to how tall he'd be measured.

"No ... not at all," Trubisky said. "I know how tall I am. I knew I was going to measure that tall. I could have came out early and told everyone I was going to measure that. I just let it come out on measure day.

"It is what it is. It isn't going to affect me in any way."

-* Mike O'Hara*

PICKING BONO'S BRAIN

Quarterback Cooper Rush might be the only player from Central Michigan University at the Combine, but the resources available to him helped prepare him for the moment.

His head coach in college, John Bonamego, has 16 years of NFL coaching experience, most recently as special teams coordinator of the Lions (2013-2014).

"He's given me tons of pointers coming into this," Rush said. "He's come to (the Combine) for about 16 years, so he's given me countless pointers and has been really supportive throughout the whole process. Anything I need, I ask … he's been really helpful."

What's the best advice Bonamego gave him?

"Just kind of own it," Rush said. "Just be yourself, own who you are. That's usually what works best with people. And try to enjoy the process."

-* Lindsay Selengowski*

GOING FAST

Throw on the film of Washington receiver John Ross and the first thing that stands out is his blazing speed.

He caught 81 passes for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns this past season and had 23 touchdowns in just 112 touches over his college career.

Ross says he's been running in the 4.2's in the 40-yard dash leading up to the Combine and hopes to run a sub-4.3 seconds when he hits the field Saturday.

The record low at the Combine belongs to running back Chris Johnson with a 4.24 in 2008.

-* Tim Twentyman*

QUOTE OF THE DAY

