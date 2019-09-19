NOTEBOOK: Flowers working his way back to form

Defensive end Trey Flowers has played in 48 games with 39 starts and has logged more than 2,700 snaps in his NFL career. He has done so at a pretty high level over his four-plus years.

Flowers, Detroit's big free-agent acquisition this offseason, is off to a bit of a slow start. He has three tackles in two games, no sacks, and four quarterback hurries.

He isn't alone, however, among Detroit defensive linemen who are off a to a slow start to the 2019 season. Defensive tackles Damon Harrison Sr. and Mike Daniels haven't lit up the stat sheet either.

All three of those players missed most of training camp due to injuries or other factors. Flowers was rehabbing a shoulder injury and didn't play at all in the preseason.

There's still some rust to shake off for Flowers, but he doesn't seem too worried about it.

"You obviously got to play football in order to be good at it," he said Thursday. "Dealing with that is one thing, we'll continue to play. I'm working. That's all I can do. Kind of work and get back into it."

Lions head coach Matt Patricia has described September football in the NFL as "sloppy," while players who don't typically see a lot of game action in the preseason knock off the rust. When a player misses all of training camp and the preseason, there's obviously more rust to chip away at.

Flowers, Harrison and Daniels have played a lot of football at a high level for a long time, so Flowers isn't worried about the slow start.