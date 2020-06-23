Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020 05:50 PM

O'HARA: Mrs. Hamp likely to follow her mother's hands-on management style

/assets/images/imported/DET/photos/thumbnails/ohara-article.jpg
Mike OHara

Columnist

Sheila Ford Hamp says she plans to "take a deep dive" into learning all facets of the Detroit Lions' organization as she takes over the top spot in the franchise as principal owner and chairman, and she plans to come up swimming.

"I definitely plan to be hands-on and learn as much about the organization as I can and be involved in a lot of things," Mrs. Hamp said in a virtual press conference Tuesday afternoon.

"I don't plan to meddle, but I plan to be informed enough to make good decisions at the top."

It was announced Tuesday morning that Mrs. Hamp is succeeding her mother, Martha Firestone Ford, who had been principal owner since 2014. Mrs. Hamp had a close relationship with her mother and spoke passionately about the impact she made on her in taking over as the leader of an NFL franchise.

Mrs. Ford is 94, and her decision to step down was not related to any healthy issue, Mrs. Hamp said, adding that that the decision had been under consideration for some time.

"She's been a wonderful leader for this team – a role model for me," Mrs. Hamp said. "I realize I have big, little shoes to fill.

"I feel like we're on a good path; I feel like I'm well prepared for this new role. I've been by my mother's side for many major decisions."

Sheila Ford Hamp

View photos of Lions Principal Owner and Chairman Sheila Ford Hamp

Barry Sanders, Detroit Lions owner and chairman Martha Firestone Ford and Detroit Lions vice chair Sheila Ford Hamp help pack boxes of Kroger food products for those in need as part of the Lions Huddle for 100 event Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Detroit (Detroit Lions via AP)
1 / 22

Barry Sanders, Detroit Lions owner and chairman Martha Firestone Ford and Detroit Lions vice chair Sheila Ford Hamp help pack boxes of Kroger food products for those in need as part of the Lions Huddle for 100 event Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Detroit (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
IMG_0177
2 / 22
01072017GavinSmith46703
3 / 22
Detroit Lions vice chair Sheila Ford Hamp celebrates the first-round draft pick in the Detroit Lions draft room on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
4 / 22

Detroit Lions vice chair Sheila Ford Hamp celebrates the first-round draft pick in the Detroit Lions draft room on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions owner and chairman Martha Firestone Ford and Detroit Lions vice chair Sheila Ford Hamp during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
5 / 22

Detroit Lions owner and chairman Martha Firestone Ford and Detroit Lions vice chair Sheila Ford Hamp during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
LION7861
6 / 22
Detroit Lions vice chair Sheila Ford Hamp and Detroit Lions owner and chairman Martha Firestone Ford greets season ticket members before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
7 / 22

Detroit Lions vice chair Sheila Ford Hamp and Detroit Lions owner and chairman Martha Firestone Ford greets season ticket members before a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
10232016GavinSmith556
8 / 22
Detroit Lions vice chair Sheila Ford Hamp in the Detroit Lions draft room on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
9 / 22

Detroit Lions vice chair Sheila Ford Hamp in the Detroit Lions draft room on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions vice chair Sheila Ford Hamp and Detroit Lions owner and chairman Martha Firestone Ford talks to Detroit Lions executive vice president & general manager Bob Quinn before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
10 / 22

Detroit Lions vice chair Sheila Ford Hamp and Detroit Lions owner and chairman Martha Firestone Ford talks to Detroit Lions executive vice president & general manager Bob Quinn before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
Eliza Getz, Detroit Lions owner and chairman Martha Firestone Ford and Detroit Lions vice chair Sheila Ford Hamp pack boxes of Kroger food products for those in need as part of the Lions Huddle for 100 event Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Detroit (Detroit Lions via AP)
11 / 22

Eliza Getz, Detroit Lions owner and chairman Martha Firestone Ford and Detroit Lions vice chair Sheila Ford Hamp pack boxes of Kroger food products for those in need as part of the Lions Huddle for 100 event Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 in Detroit (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions owner and chairman Martha Firestone Ford and Detroit Lions vice chair Sheila Ford Hamp during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
12 / 22

Detroit Lions owner and chairman Martha Firestone Ford and Detroit Lions vice chair Sheila Ford Hamp during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
180426_DraftRoom144
13 / 22
09182016GavinSmith13270
14 / 22
Detroit Lions
01072017GavinSmith46615
15 / 22
LION7762
16 / 22
Detroit Lions vice chair Sheila Ford Hamp, Detroit Lions executive vice president & general manager Bob Quinn, Detroit Lions owner and chairman Martha Firestone Ford and Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia in the Detroit Lions draft room on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
17 / 22

Detroit Lions vice chair Sheila Ford Hamp, Detroit Lions executive vice president & general manager Bob Quinn, Detroit Lions owner and chairman Martha Firestone Ford and Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia in the Detroit Lions draft room on Thursday, April 25, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions vice chair Sheila Ford Hamp before an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
18 / 22

Detroit Lions vice chair Sheila Ford Hamp before an NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
LION7761
19 / 22
Detroit Lions vice chair Sheila Ford Hamp and Detroit Lions owner and chairman Martha Firestone Ford talks to Detroit Lions executive vice president & general manager Bob Quinn before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
20 / 22

Detroit Lions vice chair Sheila Ford Hamp and Detroit Lions owner and chairman Martha Firestone Ford talks to Detroit Lions executive vice president & general manager Bob Quinn before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).

Detroit Lions
4I1A1937
21 / 22
Detroit Lions owner and chairman Martha Firestone Ford, Detroit Lions vice chair Sheila Ford Hamp, Detroit Lions team president Rod Wood and Detroit Lions vice chair Elizabeth Ford Kontulis during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
22 / 22

Detroit Lions owner and chairman Martha Firestone Ford, Detroit Lions vice chair Sheila Ford Hamp, Detroit Lions team president Rod Wood and Detroit Lions vice chair Elizabeth Ford Kontulis during Day 11 of 2019 Detroit Lions Training Camp presented by Rocket Mortgage on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Detroit Lions

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Based on their close relationship, Mrs. Hamp, 68, seems likely to follow her mother's management style as owner of the franchise.

Mrs. Ford was hands-on in her dealings with the team and willing to make major changes.

After going 11-5 in 2014 – her first season as owner – the Lions started the 2015 season with a 1-7 record. During the Week 9 bye, she fired team president Tom Lewand and general manager Martin Mayhew.

In a brief speech to the media after the firings, Mrs. Ford stressed that she expected the team to compete in the second half of the season; the Lions went 6-2 through their remaining eight games. Two years later she fired Jim Caldwell after back to back seasons of 9-7.

Last December, with the Lions in the throes of an eight-game losing streak that culminated in a gruesome 3-12-1 final record, Mrs. Ford, Mrs. Hamp and team president Rod Wood mandated general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia field a playoff contender in 2020 and play meaningful games in December.

The COVID—19 pandemic may have softened that directive, but it has not diminished Mrs. Hamp's desire to win.

"I think this is going to be a weird year," she said. "I don't want to say anything about wins and losses. The overarching thing is, we want to see major improvement. At this point, I can't really say what those measures are going to be.

"I don't know what the season is going to be like. Believe me, major improvement is the goal."

Mrs. Hamp likes what Quinn and Patricia have done in building the roster in the offseason, plus the addition of two coordinators – Cory Undlin on defense and Brayden Coombs on special teams.

Quarantine measures taken to combat the pandemic forced teams to have a virtual offseason. Meetings were conducted virtually with no team organized practices.

"Nobody knows what to expect," Mrs. Hamp said. "The pandemic is unprecedented. Things change all the time.

"I do feel like we've made progress on paper. I'm very pleased with the draft and free agency. I know coach Patricia is very pleased with the meetings we had. It looks like this group is very cohesive.

"I'm looking forward to seeing everybody in action. We're expecting an improved team. I think we're going to get that."

Mrs. Hamp pointed to consistency when asked what she thinks has kept the Lions from contending more often.

"You've got to get the right mix of people, then I think stick with it," she said. "Look at a team like the Patriots. That's what they've got.

"There's been a lot of changes over the years with the Lions. We haven't been able, yet, to reach that magic formula.

"I think we're a competitive team. I just hope we can play football."

Related Content

Mrs. Ford brought a hands-on style to Lions as owner
news

Mrs. Ford brought a hands-on style to Lions as owner

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell during practice at the Detroit Lions training facility Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
news

O'HARA: Offense on track heading into Bevell's second season

The offense achieved Darrell Bevell's No. 1 goal this offseason: It got a jump on improving over last season's performance.
Offensive lineman Jeff Backus
news

Where are they now: Jeff Backus

Mike O'Hara catches up with Lions Legend Jeff Backus.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia at a press conference on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 in Allen Park, Mich. (Detroit Lions via AP)
news

O'HARA: Virtual offseason program brings Lions closer together beyond football

The Detroit Lions did more than work on team and individual skills in the two months of the virtual offseason program that ended this week.
Where are they now: Bubba Baker
news

Where are they now: Bubba Baker

Mike O'Hara catches up with Lions Legend Bubba Baker.
Detroit Lions running back Kerryon Johnson (33) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 in Philadelphia. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

O'HARA: Johnson embracing change on & off the field

It has been an offseason of dramatic change on and off the playing field, and Lions running back Kerryon Johnson welcomes those changes with an eye on what they can mean in the future.
Where are they now: Cory Schlesinger
news

Where are they now: Cory Schlesinger

Mike O'Hara catches up with Lions Legend Cory Schlesinger.
Detroit Lions offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 in Detroit. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

O'HARA: Ragnow listening and learning from Lions teammates

Frank Ragnow has felt the emotions of his African American Detroit Lions teammates speaking in team meetings this week about racism they've endured because of their skin color.
Oakland Raiders vs. Detroit Lions at Oakland Alameda County Coliseum Sunday, October 13, 1996. Raiders beat Lions 37-21. Detroit Lions center Kevin Glover (53) faces Raider defense line. (AP Photo/Al Golub)
news

Where are they now: Kevin Glover

Mike O'Hara catches up with Lions Legend Kevin Glover.
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Washington Redskins Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 in Landover, Md. (Detroit Lions via AP).
news

O'HARA: Decker continuing his offseason workouts in Arizona

Taylor Decker is training in familiar territory for his fifth season as the Detroit Lions' starting offensive left tackle, but the circumstances could not be more different than the first four.
Linebacker Chris Spielman
news

Where are they now: Chris Spielman

Mike O'Hara catches up with Lions Legend Chris Spielman

Advertising