Mrs. Ford brought a hands-on style to Lions as owner

Her management style, and desire to win, was apparent in her first season as owner in 2014.

The Lions went 11-5 that season and made the NFC playoffs as a wild-card under first-year head coach Jim Caldwell. However, she was not satisfied to only make the playoffs.

When a sideline visitor congratulated her for having clinched a playoff berth in her first year as owner, she replied quickly: "We have more to do."

The meaning was clear. Making the playoffs was just a start of what she wanted. She wanted championships.

She acted quickly the next year after the Lions got off to a 1-7 start. During the bye, she fired team President Tom Lewand and General Manger Martin Mayhew, both of whom had been long-time front-office employees.

Mrs. Ford made a speech to the fans in announcing the firings personally, telling them she expected the team to compete for a playoff berth despite the firings. The Lions went 6-2 in their last eight games but fell short of making the playoffs.