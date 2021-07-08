Melissa Gonzalez, wife of Lions QB David Blough, "relieved" and "excited" to earn spot on Colombian Olympic team

David and Melissa seldom work out together, and the few times they have been general. They do not compete against each other.

No, they have not been timed to see who can run the faster 40-yard dash. It's a good bet that Melissa would win.

Melissa turned pro after college and has been training the last five years under Sammy Babbs, a respected track coach.

Melissa doesn't want to get distracted from achieving her goal of running her best in the Olympics, but she's thought about what the experience will be like.

That entails everything from the opening ceremony to the competition to the joy being part of such a fulfilling experience.

"I imagine I'll be pretty nervous until I start warming up," Melissa said. "That's usually how I feel the morning of...the anticipation of it until I start warming up. Then I feel OK...this feels normal. I know how to do this.'

"It's pretty cool to have the uniform, the bib number with the Olympic Games on it, the credential to walk around the Olympic Village and see all the other athletes.