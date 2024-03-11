Lions' 2024 NFL Draft order set

"I'm a firm believer in surrendering the results to the process, so the process will always be numero uno," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said at last month's NFL Scouting Combine. "I think once you start kind of relishing in your achievements, I think that's when you can tend to maybe take your foot off the gas, and you can get yourself in big trouble. So, I do think this league is too hard to ever let your foot off the gas.