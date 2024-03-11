 Skip to main content
Lions' 2024 NFL Draft order set

Mar 11, 2024 at 10:53 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

With the NFL awarding 34 compensatory picks last week, the full seven-round 2024 NFL Draft order is set.

As expected, the Lions were not awarded any compensatory selections, which are picks given to teams based on a net loss of compensatory free agents or a departure of staff members.

The Lions currently have a total of seven draft picks.

They own their own pick in each of the first three rounds and gained an additional third-round pick from Minnesota (No. 73 overall) as part of the compensation for the T.J. Hockenson trade.

The team does not own a fourth-round pick as part of the Hockenson trade and has each of their own picks in rounds five through seven.

"I'm a firm believer in surrendering the results to the process, so the process will always be numero uno," Lions general manager Brad Holmes said at last month's NFL Scouting Combine. "I think once you start kind of relishing in your achievements, I think that's when you can tend to maybe take your foot off the gas, and you can get yourself in big trouble. So, I do think this league is too hard to ever let your foot off the gas.

"I've always said at length, no matter how good we get as a team, no matter how good our roster's going to get, we're always going to take the same process and keep our foot on the gas to improve as much as we can."

Here are Detroit's current picks in the 2024 NFL Draft:

  • Round 1, Pick 29
  • Round 2, Pick 29 (61st overall)
  • Round 3, Pick 9 (No. 73) from Vikings
  • Round 3, Pick 29 (No. 92)
  • Round 5, Pick 29 (No. 163)
  • Round 6, Pick 29 (No. 204)
  • Round 7, Pick 29 (No. 249)

