INACTIVES: Lions at Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The only player the Detroit Lions designated Friday as questionable to play today in Arizona was Tyleik Williams due to a foot injury. The second-year defensive lineman is active and will play today against the Cardinals.

Williams has played well the first four games of the season after making the switch from three-technique defensive tackle to playing more around the nose. Williams and veteran Alim McNeill have been good along the interior of Detroit's defensive front and have provided good pressure and push up the middle.

"(Williams) is able to get in there and play a G or play a shade or play a zero, he's such a good athlete and he's powerful," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday. "He's powerfully strong and he really has a heightened sense of awareness for football. His FBI is way up there.