INACTIVES: Lions at Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The only player the Detroit Lions designated Friday as questionable to play today in Arizona was Tyleik Williams due to a foot injury. The second-year defensive lineman is active and will play today against the Cardinals.
Williams has played well the first four games of the season after making the switch from three-technique defensive tackle to playing more around the nose. Williams and veteran Alim McNeill have been good along the interior of Detroit's defensive front and have provided good pressure and push up the middle.
"(Williams) is able to get in there and play a G or play a shade or play a zero, he's such a good athlete and he's powerful," Lions head coach Dan Campbell said Friday. "He's powerfully strong and he really has a heightened sense of awareness for football. His FBI is way up there.
"When you combine all those with a guy who's going in his second year and has just taken off, he really took off by the end of the year and he picked up where he left off, had a really good camp and four games in, he is continuing to climb."
The Lions ruled out safety Brian Branch (Achilles) and center Cade Mays (wrist) on Friday's injury report after they returned to practice this week from the PUP and Reserved/Injured lists. The team is eyeing Week 7 against Green Bay at Ford Field following next week's bye for both players to return to game action.
Also ruled out Friday were guard Ben Bartch (foot) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (hamstring). Both players are inactive today. Joining them on Detroit's inactive list are: Tight end Jackson Meeks, safety Bishop Fitzgerald, defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo and edge rusher Ahmed Hassanein.