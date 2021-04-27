How to watch and follow the 2021 NFL Draft

The 86th NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 29. After last year's virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 NFL Draft takes place in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. DetroitLions.com has cooked up some exciting ways to follow the draft from home including the 2021 Lions Draft Party. Here is everything Lions fans need to know in order to follow the 2021 NFL Draft:

When

Round 1 : Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. EDT

: Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. EDT Rounds 2-3 : Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m. EDT

: Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m. EDT Rounds 4-7: Saturday, May 1 at 12 p.m. EDT

TV Coverage

All three days of the 2021 NFL Draft will be televised by the following networks:

ABC

ESPN

ESPN Deportes

NFL Network

Lions Draft Picks

Tim Twentyman gets you up to speed on all of the team's picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.

Lions Draft Party

Join us for the 2021 Lions Draft Party, presented by Miller Lite. Beginning at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, and leading up to the start of the draft, watch as many of your favorite Lions personalities including Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes, T.J. Lang, Frank Ragnow, the Okwara brothers, Rod Wood, Mike O'Hara and Tim Twentyman join your host Tori Petry. The Lions Draft Party will be streamed live on all Lions social media channels, DetroitLions.com and the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Don't forget about the second night of the Lions Draft Party. Beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 30, and leading up to the start of Friday's draft coverage, Tori Petry will be joined by Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara to recap the first round of the NFL Draft and look ahead to the second and third rounds. The live show will feature highlights from the first-round pick's introductory press conference, his position coach, coordinator and more.

Video & Analysis