How to watch and follow the 2021 NFL Draft

The 86th NFL Draft begins on Thursday, April 29. After last year's virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 NFL Draft takes place in downtown Cleveland, Ohio. DetroitLions.com has cooked up some exciting ways to follow the draft from home including the 2021 Lions Draft Party. Here is everything Lions fans need to know in order to follow the 2021 NFL Draft:
When
- Round 1: Thursday, April 29 at 8 p.m. EDT
- Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m. EDT
- Rounds 4-7: Saturday, May 1 at 12 p.m. EDT
TV Coverage
All three days of the 2021 NFL Draft will be televised by the following networks:
- ABC
- ESPN
- ESPN Deportes
- NFL Network
Lions Draft Picks
Tim Twentyman gets you up to speed on all of the team's picks in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Lions Draft Party
Join us for the 2021 Lions Draft Party, presented by Miller Lite. Beginning at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, and leading up to the start of the draft, watch as many of your favorite Lions personalities including Dan Campbell, Brad Holmes, T.J. Lang, Frank Ragnow, the Okwara brothers, Rod Wood, Mike O'Hara and Tim Twentyman join your host Tori Petry. The Lions Draft Party will be streamed live on all Lions social media channels, DetroitLions.com and the Detroit Lions Mobile App.
Don't forget about the second night of the Lions Draft Party. Beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, April 30, and leading up to the start of Friday's draft coverage, Tori Petry will be joined by Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara to recap the first round of the NFL Draft and look ahead to the second and third rounds. The live show will feature highlights from the first-round pick's introductory press conference, his position coach, coordinator and more.
Video & Analysis
At the end of each day of the draft, Lions GM Brad Holmes is expected to speak with reporters about the team's selections. You can watch Holmes' pre-draft press conference below.
Draft Tracker
Follow along and don't miss a pick with the Detroit Lions Draft Tracker. All Lions picks will be recorded on the tracker, along with important information about each of the newest Lions including highlights, analysis and photos. The Detroit Lions Mobile App will also feature an NFL Draft takeover with content and free-to-play games.
Games
Draft Bingo presented by BetMGM: Back by popular demand, Lions Draft Bingo is available each day of the NFL Draft! Set your bingo board early to try and earn Bingo, Arch Bingo and Blackout Bingo. Each bingo you earn will increase your chances to win Lions autographed items! A new bingo game will be available on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Lions Draft Trivia presented by Kroger: Answer Lions and NFL Draft related trivia questions to earn your chance to win Kroger gift cards! Trivia can be found on the home screen of the Detroit Lions Mobile App, and runs every day between Monday, April 26 and Thursday, April 29, with a new set of 10 questions each day.
NFL Draft-A-Thon
As part of the 2021 NFL Draft, the NFL will bring fans, players, clubs, influencers, and partners together to help our hardest hit communities move forward on the path of pandemic recovery through Draft-A-Thon. The NFL knows everyone has felt the impact from COVID-19, and the Draft-A-Thon will serve as an opportunity to help communities, especially those who have lacked significant resources, through fundraising for four national nonprofit organizations supporting key issues that impact underserved communities acutely: Health disparities, bridging the digital divide, bringing awareness to the importance of mental health and helping to solve food insecurity.
Social Media
