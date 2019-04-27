NFL Draft Weekend

Detroit Lions trade down, draft defensive end Austin Bryant

Apr 27, 2019 at 01:30 PM
Clemson's defensive line was dominant last season, helping the Tigers to the National Championship. The Lions have tapped into that talent pool in the fourth round of the NFL Draft with the selection of Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant.

As a junior in 2017, Bryant accumulated 15.5 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks as a first-year, full-time starter. He followed that up this past season with 44 tackles, 14.5 for loss, and eight sacks.

Bryant is a rangy edge defender with terrific size (6-4, 271). He has long arms, big hands and the production to match.

Bryant injured his pectoral muscle against Louisville Nov. 3, and played through the injury the remainder of the season through the championship game. He had corrective surgery in mid-January after the season, and was rehabbing through the Combine and his pro day.

Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) holds up the trophy as the team celebrates their 30-3 win against Notre Dame in the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Clemson won 30-3. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) holds up the trophy as the team celebrates their 30-3 win against Notre Dame in the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. Clemson won 30-3. (AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)

Clemson's Austin Bryant sacks Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Clemson's Austin Bryant sacks Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Portrait of Clemson defensive lineman Austin Bryant during the NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
Portrait of Clemson defensive lineman Austin Bryant during the NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Portrait of Clemson defensive lineman Austin Bryant during the NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)
Portrait of Clemson defensive lineman Austin Bryant during the NFL Scouting Combine, Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Indianapolis. (Todd Rosenberg via AP)

Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) holds up the trophy as the team celebrates their 30-3 win against Notre Dame in the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) holds up the trophy as the team celebrates their 30-3 win against Notre Dame in the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) attempts a pass against Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Columbia, S.C., Nov. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)
South Carolina quarterback Jake Bentley (19) attempts a pass against Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, in Columbia, S.C., Nov. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) works against Georgia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Atlanta. Clemson won 49-21. (AP Photo/Jon Barash)
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) works against Georgia Tech during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Atlanta. Clemson won 49-21. (AP Photo/Jon Barash)

Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) reacts after a sack of Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) reacts after a sack of Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (91) during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Dec. 31. 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (91) during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Dec. 31. 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)

Clemson defensive lineman Austin Bryant poses for a headshot during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Friday, Mar. 1, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles via AP)
Clemson defensive lineman Austin Bryant poses for a headshot during the 2019 Scouting Combine,Friday, Mar. 1, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Logan Bowles via AP)

Clemson's Austin Bryant (7) defends against Furman's Ridge Gibson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson won 48-7. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Clemson's Austin Bryant (7) defends against Furman's Ridge Gibson during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson won 48-7. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) pursues during a play against Boston College in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) pursues during a play against Boston College in the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) after an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Sept. 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jon Barash, File)
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) after an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Sept. 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jon Barash, File)

Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) celebrates during the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey McWhorter)
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) celebrates during the NCAA Cotton Bowl semi-final playoff football game against Notre Dame on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/ Jeffrey McWhorter)

Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) warms up before the first half of an NCAA college football game between Georgia Tech and Clemson, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jon Barash)
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) warms up before the first half of an NCAA college football game between Georgia Tech and Clemson, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Jon Barash)

Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (91) during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (91) during the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) and Georgia Tech running back Qua Searcy (1) vie for a fumbled ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) and Georgia Tech running back Qua Searcy (1) vie for a fumbled ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Alabama's Derrick Henry (2) is tackled by Clemson's Austin Bryant (91) during the first half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Alabama's Derrick Henry (2) is tackled by Clemson's Austin Bryant (91) during the first half of the NCAA college football playoff championship game Monday, Jan. 11, 2016, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Clemson's Austin Bryant sacking Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Clemson, S.C., Sept. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)
Clemson's Austin Bryant sacking Boston College quarterback Anthony Brown during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Clemson, S.C., Sept. 23, 2017. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro, File)

Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) sacks Florida State quarterback James Blackman (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) sacks Florida State quarterback James Blackman (1) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) after an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Atlanta. Clemson won 49-21. (AP Photo/Jon Barash)
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) after an NCAA college football game against Georgia Tech, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Atlanta. Clemson won 49-21. (AP Photo/Jon Barash)

Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey (2) tries to elude Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Syracuse, N.Y. Syracuse upset Clemson 27-24. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey (2) tries to elude Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Syracuse, N.Y. Syracuse upset Clemson 27-24. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) reacts after sacking Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond, bottom, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) reacts after sacking Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond, bottom, during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Furman quarterback Darren Grainger knocked down by Clemson's Austin Bryant after scrambling out of the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)
Furman quarterback Darren Grainger knocked down by Clemson's Austin Bryant after scrambling out of the pocket during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, in Clemson, S.C. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Clemson defensive lineman Austin Bryant (91) is congratulated on the field after his team won the Orange Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against Oklahoma, Thursday, Dec. 31,
Clemson defensive lineman Austin Bryant (91) is congratulated on the field after his team won the Orange Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game against Oklahoma, Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Clemson defeated Oklahoma 37-17. (AP Photo/Joe Skipper)

Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) celebrates after a play against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson won 14-6. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)
Clemson defensive end Austin Bryant (7) celebrates after a play against Auburn during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson won 14-6. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt)

"I thought it was just a stinger so I went back in and played the rest of the game," Bryant said of the injury at the Combine. "It hurt really bad, I couldn't really use it much. Luckily, I only played a half that game. I got an MRI the next day and they told me it was completely torn from the bone. Of course, I had a tough decision to make whether I wanted to get surgery right then or wait until after the season.

"I sat down, I thought about it, prayed about it, talked to my parents and heeded a lot of advice from mentors and people I thought highly of that would give me a valued opinion. At the end of the day I knew what I came back to do. That's the reason all three of us came back, was to win a National Championship. If I could walk, I was going to play. I knew it was going to hurt."

There's no debating Bryant's toughness.

Bryant said in a conference call after his selection that his rehab is going well, and he should be cleared for full activities soon.

"I have a few more weeks left in my rehab," he said. "Everything is coming along great. Shouldn't be any setbacks. I'm just ready to get to work."

He's the fourth Clemson defensive lineman taken in this draft after Clelin Ferrell, Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence.

The injury might have pushed Bryant down the draft a bit. He was originally projected as a Day 2 pick, so it appears the Lions got good value in him in the fourth round, not unlike they did last season with Da'Shawn Hand, also in the fourth round.

Like most of the players the Lions have targeted in this draft, versatility was a big part of Bryant's game in college. He moved up and down the line playing the three-technique, five technique and out wide on the edge.

"I feel like anything the coaches want me to do, anything coach (Matt) Patricia sees I can help the team, that's what I want to do," Bryant said. "Any role I can fulfill that's what I want to do, man. That's my main goal."

Bryant joins Trey Flowers, Romeo Okwara and others on the roster at defensive end.

