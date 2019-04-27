Detroit Lions trade down, draft defensive end Austin Bryant

"I thought it was just a stinger so I went back in and played the rest of the game," Bryant said of the injury at the Combine. "It hurt really bad, I couldn't really use it much. Luckily, I only played a half that game. I got an MRI the next day and they told me it was completely torn from the bone. Of course, I had a tough decision to make whether I wanted to get surgery right then or wait until after the season.

"I sat down, I thought about it, prayed about it, talked to my parents and heeded a lot of advice from mentors and people I thought highly of that would give me a valued opinion. At the end of the day I knew what I came back to do. That's the reason all three of us came back, was to win a National Championship. If I could walk, I was going to play. I knew it was going to hurt."

There's no debating Bryant's toughness.