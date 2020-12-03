Decker talks changes at practice, remaining five games

"We can't change any of the games we played before this year," Decker said Wednesday in a Zoom interview with the Detroit media. "We've got something to play for. We're two games out (of a playoff berth). Even if we were out, you have to have personal pride.

"At the end of the day, winning is fun. We're going to have fun if we win."

All coaches have different ways of running practice. They don't all follow one blueprint.

In his virtual meeting with the leadership council after the coaching change was announced Saturday, Bevell told Decker and the other leaders about changes he would make in the practice routine.

One of them was that the offensive linemen would not wear knee braces on days they practiced without pads. Another was one-one drills in practice, as they did Wednesday.