A CLOSER LOOK: Wide receiver Travis Fulgham

Apr 27, 2019 at 04:34 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Player: WR Travis Fulgham, Old Dominion

Pick: Round 6, 184 overall

Ht.Wt.: 6-2, 215

Workout results: Combine time of 4.58 40; 15 reps in the bench press; 36.5-inch vertical jump and 10-6 in the standing broad jump.

Bio: Late to the game of football, he was a walk-on at Old Dominion after two years of high school football. Played sparingly as a freshman but accelerated quickly to become a full-time starter. Modest success for two years – 29 catches in 2016, 30 in 2017 – and closed out his career in 2018 with 63 catches, 17.2 yards per catch and nine TDs. He did not live in the United States until high school because his parents were agents in the foreign service.

Analyst take – Lance Zierlein, NFL,com: "Competitive target with above average ball skills. Does his best work down the field."

Mike O'Hara's take: There's always a question about players who come from smaller schools, and how long it will take them to adapt and adjust to a higher level of competition – if they ever do. Fulgham will get an opportunity to prove he can make the jump.

Tim Twentyman's take: Fulgham isn't a burner, but he has good size (6-2, 215) and terrific ball skills. Looks to be a possession-type pass catcher, who was projected to go a little higher than the sixth round, so there's value here at pick 184. He was a 1,000-yard receiver last season, and the Lions needed to add depth to the receiving corps.

Wide receiver depth chart: Returning are Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones Jr., Brandon Powell, Andy Jones and Chris Lacy.

Offseason additions: Danny Amendola and Tommylee Lewis have been signed as free agents.

Advertising