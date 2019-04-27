A CLOSER LOOK: Wide receiver Travis Fulgham

Bio: Late to the game of football, he was a walk-on at Old Dominion after two years of high school football. Played sparingly as a freshman but accelerated quickly to become a full-time starter. Modest success for two years – 29 catches in 2016, 30 in 2017 – and closed out his career in 2018 with 63 catches, 17.2 yards per catch and nine TDs. He did not live in the United States until high school because his parents were agents in the foreign service.