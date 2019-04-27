NFL Draft Weekend

A CLOSER LOOK: Running back Ty Johnson

Apr 27, 2019 at 05:08 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

Player: RB Ty Johnson, Maryland

Pick: Round 6, 186 overall, from Atlanta

Ht.Wt.: 5-10, 208

Workout results: He was not invited to the Combine. His Pro Day 40 time was reported to be from an unofficial 4.26 seconds to the 4.35-4.40 range.

Bio: A four-year player with 348 carries, 2,635 yards and an average of 7.6 yards per carry for his career. Was not used extensively as a receiver: 29 career catches for 318 yards. Speed has been his primary asset. He never averaged less than 6.4 yards per carry in a season.

Maryland running back Ty Johnson (6) rushes the ball against the Texas defense during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Austin, Texas. Maryland won 51-41. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)
Maryland running back Ty Johnson (6) rushes the ball against the Texas defense during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017, in Austin, Texas. Maryland won 51-41. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

Michael Thomas
Maryland running back Ty Johnson plays against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Maryland running back Ty Johnson plays against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Maryland Terrapins running back Ty Johnson (6) runs as Michigan Wolverines cornerback Channing Stribling (8) moves in for the tackle in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Maryland Terrapins running back Ty Johnson (6) runs as Michigan Wolverines cornerback Channing Stribling (8) moves in for the tackle in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
East running back Ty Johnson (24), of Maryland, runs away from West defensive lineman Markus Jones (43), of Angelo State, during the second half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
East running back Ty Johnson (24), of Maryland, runs away from West defensive lineman Markus Jones (43), of Angelo State, during the second half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
East running back Ty Johnson (24), of Maryland, during the second half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
East running back Ty Johnson (24), of Maryland, during the second half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
East running back Ty Johnson (24), of Maryland, during the first half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
East running back Ty Johnson (24), of Maryland, during the first half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
East running back Ty Johnson (24), of Maryland, is stopped by West safety Andrew Wingard (27), of Wyoming, on a run during the first half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
East running back Ty Johnson (24), of Maryland, is stopped by West safety Andrew Wingard (27), of Wyoming, on a run during the first half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
East running back Ty Johnson (24), of Maryland, during the first half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
East running back Ty Johnson (24), of Maryland, during the first half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
East running back Ty Johnson (24), of Maryland, gets tripped up by West safety Andrew Wingard (27), of Wyoming, and cornerback Mazzi Wilkins (14), of South Florida during the second half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
East running back Ty Johnson (24), of Maryland, gets tripped up by West safety Andrew Wingard (27), of Wyoming, and cornerback Mazzi Wilkins (14), of South Florida during the second half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland running back Ty Johnson (24) before the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 34-32. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
Maryland running back Ty Johnson (24) before the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Bloomington, Ind. Indiana won 34-32. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

Doug McSchooler/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Maryland running back Ty Johnson (24) rushes as Michigan linebackers Devin Bush (10) and Devin Gil (36) chase in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)
Maryland running back Ty Johnson (24) rushes as Michigan linebackers Devin Bush (10) and Devin Gil (36) chase in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

Tony Ding/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Maryland running back Ty Johnson gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 23-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Maryland running back Ty Johnson gets set for a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 23-0. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Maryland quarterback Kasim Hill, right, hands off to running back Ty Johnson looks for a receiver in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Maryland quarterback Kasim Hill, right, hands off to running back Ty Johnson looks for a receiver in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland running back Ty Johnson runs the ball during warmups before in the first half of an NCAA football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Maryland running back Ty Johnson runs the ball during warmups before in the first half of an NCAA football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Paul Sancya/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
East running back Ty Johnson (24), of Maryland, during the first half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
East running back Ty Johnson (24), of Maryland, during the first half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2017, file photo, Maryland running back Ty Johnson (6) runs away from Minnesota linebacker Kamal Martin (21) to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Minneapolis. Johnson averages 27.4 yards per kick return to rank third in the Big Ten and tied for 14th nationally. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2017, file photo, Maryland running back Ty Johnson (6) runs away from Minnesota linebacker Kamal Martin (21) to score a touchdown in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game in Minneapolis. Johnson averages 27.4 yards per kick return to rank third in the Big Ten and tied for 14th nationally. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King, File)

Andy Clayton-King
East running back Ty Johnson (24), of Maryland, runs against the West during the second half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
East running back Ty Johnson (24), of Maryland, runs against the West during the second half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland running back Ty Johnson, right, rushes the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Maryland running back Ty Johnson, right, rushes the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky
East running back Ty Johnson (24), of Maryland, gets tripped up by West safety Andrew Wingard (27), of Wyoming, and cornerback Mazzi Wilkins (14), of South Florida during the second half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
East running back Ty Johnson (24), of Maryland, gets tripped up by West safety Andrew Wingard (27), of Wyoming, and cornerback Mazzi Wilkins (14), of South Florida during the second half of the East West Shrine football game Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland running back Ty Johnson, left, runs past Purdue safety Brandon Roberts for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game in College Park, Md., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Maryland running back Ty Johnson, left, runs past Purdue safety Brandon Roberts for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game in College Park, Md., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2016. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland running back Ty Johnson rushes the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Maryland running back Ty Johnson rushes the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Rutgers, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland running back Ty Johnson, right, rushes for a first down past Rutgers defensive back Damon Hayes in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 34-7. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Maryland running back Ty Johnson, right, rushes for a first down past Rutgers defensive back Damon Hayes in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 13, 2018, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 34-7. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland running back Ty Johnson, right, rushes the ball in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 42-13. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Maryland running back Ty Johnson, right, rushes the ball in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Minnesota, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 42-13. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland running back Ty Johnson, left, runs in for a touchdown after catching a pass from quarterback Max Bortenschlager, not pictured, as Rutgers linebacker Deonte Roberts, right, chases him during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Maryland running back Ty Johnson, left, runs in for a touchdown after catching a pass from quarterback Max Bortenschlager, not pictured, as Rutgers linebacker Deonte Roberts, right, chases him during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, in Piscataway, N.J. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Julio Cortez/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Maryland running back Ty Johnson (6) runs for a touchdown against Minnesota in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Minneapolis. Maryland defeated Minnesota 31-24. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
Maryland running back Ty Johnson (6) runs for a touchdown against Minnesota in the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, in Minneapolis. Maryland defeated Minnesota 31-24. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Andy Clayton-King
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Maryland running back Ty Johnson (6) rushes for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Towson in College Park, Md. One of the big early-season surprises so far has been Maryland's ability to run. Through three weeks, the Terrapins are No. 3 in the Big Ten at 224 yards per game. With their top two quarterbacks out for the season, it's a pretty good bet they'll run even more this week. The problem in this week's game: Minnesota has the league's best rushing defense. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Maryland running back Ty Johnson (6) rushes for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Towson in College Park, Md. One of the big early-season surprises so far has been Maryland's ability to run. Through three weeks, the Terrapins are No. 3 in the Big Ten at 224 yards per game. With their top two quarterbacks out for the season, it's a pretty good bet they'll run even more this week. The problem in this week's game: Minnesota has the league's best rushing defense. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Patrick Semansky/Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Analyst take – Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: "He is a natural runner who consistently finds enough chunk runs to post impressive yards per carry totals, but his inability to run with power or help on third downs could limit his chances of sticking with a team."

Mike O'Hara's take: There is always a place for speed at any position, and Johnson has it. He'll have to show some versatility to win a roster spot.

Tim Twentyman's take: Johnson started nine games in 2018, averaging 7.7 yards per carry, but only got the ball 77 times (509 yards, three TDs) with the emergence of Anthony McFarland. He was a 1,000-yard rusher in 2016 and averaged better than 6.0 yards per carry in each of the last three seasons. He can also return kicks. This late in the draft, it's all about special teams, and Johnson could provide something there.

Running back depth chart: Returning are Kerryon Johnson, Theo Riddick and Zach Zenner. C.J. Anderson was signed as a free agent. Also on the roster are Kerwynn Williams and Mark Thompson.

