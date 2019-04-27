A CLOSER LOOK: Running back Ty Johnson

26 / 26

FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2017, file photo, Maryland running back Ty Johnson (6) rushes for a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Towson in College Park, Md. One of the big early-season surprises so far has been Maryland's ability to run. Through three weeks, the Terrapins are No. 3 in the Big Ten at 224 yards per game. With their top two quarterbacks out for the season, it's a pretty good bet they'll run even more this week. The problem in this week's game: Minnesota has the league's best rushing defense. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)