A CLOSER LOOK: Running back Ty Johnson

Player: RB Ty Johnson, Maryland
Pick: Round 6, 186 overall, from Atlanta
Ht.Wt.: 5-10, 208
Workout results: He was not invited to the Combine. His Pro Day 40 time was reported to be from an unofficial 4.26 seconds to the 4.35-4.40 range.
Bio: A four-year player with 348 carries, 2,635 yards and an average of 7.6 yards per carry for his career. Was not used extensively as a receiver: 29 career catches for 318 yards. Speed has been his primary asset. He never averaged less than 6.4 yards per carry in a season.
View photos of running back Ty Johnson.
Analyst take – Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: "He is a natural runner who consistently finds enough chunk runs to post impressive yards per carry totals, but his inability to run with power or help on third downs could limit his chances of sticking with a team."
Mike O'Hara's take: There is always a place for speed at any position, and Johnson has it. He'll have to show some versatility to win a roster spot.
Tim Twentyman's take: Johnson started nine games in 2018, averaging 7.7 yards per carry, but only got the ball 77 times (509 yards, three TDs) with the emergence of Anthony McFarland. He was a 1,000-yard rusher in 2016 and averaged better than 6.0 yards per carry in each of the last three seasons. He can also return kicks. This late in the draft, it's all about special teams, and Johnson could provide something there.
Running back depth chart: Returning are Kerryon Johnson, Theo Riddick and Zach Zenner. C.J. Anderson was signed as a free agent. Also on the roster are Kerwynn Williams and Mark Thompson.