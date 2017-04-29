A CLOSER LOOK: Fourth-round selections

Pro day workout: His 40 times in his Pro Day were slightly slower than what he ran in the Combine. He did 21 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press, and he performed well in the agility drills.

Scout Gill Brandt's take on NFL.com: "He had a good workout (at his Pro Day)."

Big hands: His hands were measured at 11.5 inches, biggest of any tight end tested at the Combine. No other tight end broke the 11-inch mark.

Bio: A big senior season elevated his stock. He had 45 of his 70 career receptions and 16 of his 22 career touchdown catches. As a four-year player he had one start going into his senior year but blossomed with a productive year on a Rockets team that went 9-3 in the MAC regular season and lost to Appalachian State in the Dec. 17 Camellia Bowl.

Lions tight end depth chart: Returning starter -- Eric Ebron; Backups -- Cole Wick, Khari Lee, Kennard Backman. Darren Fells has been added as a free agent.

Tim Twentyman's take: Big hands and big production. Roberts was a red-zone menace at Toledo last season, recording 16 touchdowns as a senior. More than 35 percent of his catches this past season ended up in the end zone. He's a big body (6-4, 270), and should be a nice weapon for Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the red zone.