A CLOSER LOOK: Fourth-round selections

OLB Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Tennessee.
Fourth round – Pick 18, 124 overall.
Ht./Wt.: 6-0, 230.
Combine workout: Did not participate in drills because of medical exemption while rehabbing from a shoulder injury.
Pro Day workout: On March 31, he ran the 40-yard dash four times, with times of 4.65, 4.68, 4.71 and 4.78 seconds; 35.5-inch vertical jump and 9 feet, 9 inches in the standing broad jump. He also performed well in the agility drills.
View photos of the Detroit Lions' fourth-round pick, Tennessee LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin (124th overall).
Scout's take: From Nolan Nawrocki's 2017 NFL Draft Preview: "I liked (Reeves-Maybin), even though he'll be on the small side. I thought he was a see-ball, get-ball type."
Bio: A four-year player at Rocky Top, Reeves-Maybin played 37 games his first three seasons but was limited to four as a senior in 2016 because of a shoulder injury. He had a productive two seasons as a sophomore and junior, starting all 26 games in 2014-15 combined. He produced eight sacks, 25 tackles for loss, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries combined in those two years.
Going into the 2016 season, Reeves-Maybin was a preseason All-SEC selection by Athlon and was on the watch list for the Butkus Award, which goes to the best linebacker in the nation. He started the first four games and missed the rest of the season because of the injury.
Lions LB depth chart: Only MLB Tahir Whitehead is set as a starter after leading the team in tackles last year with 132 in 15 games. Also returning -- Antwione Williams; Thurston Armbrister; Brandon Chubb (practice squad, 2016); Steve Longa (1 game, 2016, and practice squad).
Free agents added: Paul Worrilow -- 45 starts in four seasons with the Falcons; Nick Bellore – former Central Michigan standout, 94 games and 14 starts in six seasons with the Jets (2011-14) and 49ers (2015-16).
Draft picks: Jarrad Davis, Florida, first round; Reeves-Maybin, Tennessee, fourth round.
Tim Twentyman's take: Bob Quinn obviously went into this draft knowing he really needed to revamp that linebacking corps. Reeves-Maybin was a 100-tackle performer both as a sophomore and junior before a shoulder injury limited him as a senior. Like Davis, Reeves-Maybin can run and cover and looks to be a three-down player as a WILL. Did Quinn just find his starting MIKE and WILL linebackers in the first four rounds of this draft?
Mike O'Hara's take: Picking Reeves-Maybin continued a theme of drafting players from the talent-rich SEC in the first four rounds. Davis and cornerback Teez Tabor – both from Florida – were the Lions' first two picks.
The evaluation on Reeves-Maybin comes from his sophomore and junior seasons, when he was highly productive and durable – starting all 26 games in those two years. Reeves-Maybin likely will provide competition at weak-side linebacker.
Tight end Michael Roberts, Toledo.
Fourth round: Pick 21, 128 overall.
Ht./Wt.: 6-4, 270.
Combine workout: Timed in 4.86 seconds in the 40-yard dash; 30-inch vertical jump; 9 feet, 2 inches in the standing broad.
View photos of the Detroit Lions' fourth-round pick (127th overall), Toledo TE Michael Roberts.
Pro day workout: His 40 times in his Pro Day were slightly slower than what he ran in the Combine. He did 21 reps of 225 pounds in the bench press, and he performed well in the agility drills.
Scout Gill Brandt's take on NFL.com: "He had a good workout (at his Pro Day)."
Big hands: His hands were measured at 11.5 inches, biggest of any tight end tested at the Combine. No other tight end broke the 11-inch mark.
Bio: A big senior season elevated his stock. He had 45 of his 70 career receptions and 16 of his 22 career touchdown catches. As a four-year player he had one start going into his senior year but blossomed with a productive year on a Rockets team that went 9-3 in the MAC regular season and lost to Appalachian State in the Dec. 17 Camellia Bowl.
Lions tight end depth chart: Returning starter -- Eric Ebron; Backups -- Cole Wick, Khari Lee, Kennard Backman. Darren Fells has been added as a free agent.
Tim Twentyman's take: Big hands and big production. Roberts was a red-zone menace at Toledo last season, recording 16 touchdowns as a senior. More than 35 percent of his catches this past season ended up in the end zone. He's a big body (6-4, 270), and should be a nice weapon for Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford in the red zone.
Mike O'Hara's take: Roberts is a big man who's built along the lines of what is referred to as a 'space-eater' in basketball lingo. He takes up space. For Stafford, that space could be in the end zone as a red-zone target, based on how Roberts performed in his senior year.