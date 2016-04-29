A closer look: Defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson

Combine results: 6-3.5, 307, with long arms (34.5 inches) and big hands (10.5 inches). He had an official time of 5.20 seconds in the 40-yard dash.

Scout's take: From the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: "He's basically a man. At the end of the day, he'll be a solid starter. Will not be a dynamic pass rusher. He's just a big ol' guy that gets in the way and clogs the middle."

Tim Twentyman's take: Bob Quinn addresses the long-term future at the defensive tackle position with the drafting of A'Shawn Robinson out of Alabama. The Lions are getting a first-round talent at the No. 46 pick, and a player with a ton of upside.

Here's a player who made a couple starts and was a big contributor at Alabama as a freshman. That doesn't happen often. Robinson is just 21 years old and can play any spot along Detroit's multiple defensive front. Terrific value and a great mesh of best player available and need.

Mike O'Hara's take: Most of the pre-draft focus from analysts was on the Lions taking a pass-rusher, but the depth on the defensive line was inside, and that's where the Lions went for this pick. Robinson adds to the quality of depth and talent on the interior, and with a stronger rotation, the Lions should be able to finish games better when they have to defend the run – as they were unable to do in a late-season loss to the Rams.

Defensive line depth chart

Returning – DE Ziggy Ansah, DE Devin Taylor, DE Brandon Copeland, DT Haloti Ngata, DT Tyrunn Walker, DT Caraun Reid, DT Gabe Wright, DT Kerry Hyder, DT Khyri Thornton.