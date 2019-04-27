A CLOSER LOOK: Defensive end Austin Bryant

Analyst take – Lance Zierlein, NFL.com: "Offers potential as a rangy edge rusher with the length to separate and turn the corner, but he might not offer enough rush talent to overcome his struggles in holding the point against the run. He has starter's traits and backup talent, but he could end up as a future starter if he gets his strength right."

Mike O'Hara's take: In an era when players shut it down for the season and skip bowl games because of the injury risk – all of it understandable – I like the commitment he had to his team and desire to continue playing after the injury. His production warranted being drafted right where he was taken.

Tim Twentyman's take: Bryant was the fourth wheel of that terrific Clemson defensive front. He's a rangy edge defender with good size and has a track record of production. The pectoral injury he played with, and ultimately had surgery on after the season, could have hurt his stock a bit. If he returns to the player he was pre-injury, this appears to be a terrific value pick in the fourth round.