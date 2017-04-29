A CLOSER LOOK: Cornerback Jamal Agnew

Cornerback Jamal Agnew, San Diego
Fifth round: Pick 21, 165 overall.
Ht./Wt.: 5-10/185.
Pro Day workout: Reported times of 4.32 and 4.35 seconds in the 40-yard dash.
View photos of the Detroit Lions' fifth-round pick (165th overall), San Diego CB Jamal Agnew.
Bio: A four-year player at San Diego, he was the team's defensive MVP in 2015 when he already owned the school's career record for pass breakups with 37. He added to that with 11 pass breakups as a senior, giving him 48 for his career. He also had two interceptions in 2016 for a career total of 11.
Agnew was used on punt returns to take advantage of his speed. In 2016 he returned 17 punts for an average of 12.7 yards per return and one touchdown. His long return was 63 yards.
Agnew was a key member of the 2016 Toros team that went 9-1 in the regular season and qualified for the FCS playoffs. After a win over Cal Poly in the first round, the Toros were eliminated by perennial powerhouse North Dakota State in the second round.
Stats highlight: In 2014 Agnew led all FCS players with an average of 2.1 pass defenses per game.
Lions secondary depth chart: Returning starters – CB Darius Slay and Nevin Lawson, S Glover Quin and Tavon Wilson. Returning backups: Cornerbacks -- Johnson Bademosi, Adarius Barnes, Alex Carter, Quandre Diggs, Ian
Wells (IR, 2016). Safeties – Don Carey, Miles Killebrew.
Veteran additions: Free-agent cornerback DJ Hayden.
Draft picks: CB Teez Tabor, Florida, second round; Agnew, fifth round.
Tim Twentyman's take: Bob Quinn isn't fooling around when it comes to creating competition at the cornerback position. Agnew is a blazer (4.3 speed), who plays a more physical brand of football than his frame might suggest. He's also got some return skills. This looks to be a great value pick in the fifth round on a player who could earn time in the slot and as a return man.
Mike O'Hara's take: Small in physical stature from a small school, Agnew's speed could give him a chance to make the roster as a backup, with the potential to contribute as a returner. Even though it was at the FCS level, his ability to make plays on the ball was impressive.