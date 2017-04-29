A CLOSER LOOK: Cornerback Jamal Agnew

Bio: A four-year player at San Diego, he was the team's defensive MVP in 2015 when he already owned the school's career record for pass breakups with 37. He added to that with 11 pass breakups as a senior, giving him 48 for his career. He also had two interceptions in 2016 for a career total of 11.

Agnew was used on punt returns to take advantage of his speed. In 2016 he returned 17 punts for an average of 12.7 yards per return and one touchdown. His long return was 63 yards.

Agnew was a key member of the 2016 Toros team that went 9-1 in the regular season and qualified for the FCS playoffs. After a win over Cal Poly in the first round, the Toros were eliminated by perennial powerhouse North Dakota State in the second round.

Stats highlight: In 2014 Agnew led all FCS players with an average of 2.1 pass defenses per game.