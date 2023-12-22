NOTEBOOK: Gardner-Johnson ruled out for Lions-Vikings

PASCHAL STEPPING UP

Second-year defensive lineman Josh Paschal had a terrific game last week in the win over Denver with a sack and two tackles for loss. The Lions have been looking for more production up front from players not named Aidan Hutchinson, and Paschal and veteran John Cominsky have provided that the last couple weeks.

"I've been really excited – if you look back at the last couple of games when (Paschal) has been in there you see him improving and making more plays and splash plays," defensive line coach John Scott Jr. said Friday. "One of the best things you can have is availability and now that he's healthy and playing you're seeing what he's capable of."

Paschal missed all of training camp and seven games last year due to injury. He missed another five games earlier this year with a knee injury, but he now has eight straight games under his belt dating back to Week 7. We saw last week the impact the former second-round pick can have when available and healthy.

"Look, Paschal is – he's explosive, he's explosive. He does have versatility to play inside on third down, play outside, kind of the big end," Campbell said. "He's strong, he's pretty headsy, but he is still a young, developing player too.

"I just go back – I don't want to give him an excuse, but really, last year was kind of a – he's learning on the run, he didn't get to go through camp or anything and he comes out Dallas, first game and so we kind of go, so this is, in some regards, his first year."

Paschal said his ability to stay healthy and on the field the last two months has really led to greater consistency.