Lions at Vikings: How to watch, listen and follow

Dec 23, 2023 at 06:44 AM
The Detroit Lions look to win the NFC North for the first time ever as they take on Justin Jefferson and the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 24th at 1:00 p.m. ET. A win would send the Lions home for Christmas with the team's first division crown since 1993 and secure a playoff game at Ford Field. Here are all the ways to follow the game:

WATCH LIVE

TV coverage: FOX

  • Play-by-play: Kenny Albert
  • Analyst: Jonathan Vilma

TV map: See where the Lions-Vikings matchup will be available via local FOX stations courtesy 506sports.com.

506sportsWk16_Pocket

Live streaming: Fans can watch live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, game replays, and more with NFL+.

Postgame Show: Watch the Detroit Lions Live CURE Auto Insurance Postgame Show following the conclusion of this week's game on DetroitLions.com, the Detroit Lions Mobile App, Facebook and YouTube. Hosted by Dannie Rogers and featuring live analysis from Lions Legend Lomas Brown, the show includes live press conferences with immediate reactions from Coach Campbell and QB Jared Goff, player interviews, scores from around the NFL, the play of the game and more.

LISTEN LIVE

Local radio broadcast: Lions Radio Network

  • Play-by-play: Dan Miller
  • Color commentary: Lomas Brown
  • Sideline reporter: T.J. Lang
Tune-In-POCKET-atMIN

PLAY ALONG IN THE DETROIT LIONS MOBILE APP

  • Lions Predict: Put your football knowledge to the test with Lions Predict! Which team will win the coin toss? Who will lead the game in passing yards? Which player will score the first touchdown? Answer questions like this for your chance to win! Weekly winners will receive a Lions autographed item, as well as compete for a yearlong prize!
  • Lions BINGO presented by Little Caesars: After a year away, Lions Bingo returns for the 2023 season! Set your board, watch the game and win fantastic weekly prizes, courtesy of Little Caesars.

Meet the Opponent: Minnesota Vikings

View photos of the starters for the Minnesota Vikings.

Head Coach: Kevin O'Connell Offensive Coordinator: Wes Phillips Defensive Coordinator: Brian Flores Special Teams Coordinator: Matt Daniels


Head Coach: Kevin O'Connell

Offensive Coordinator: Wes Phillips

Defensive Coordinator: Brian Flores

Special Teams Coordinator: Matt Daniels




QB Nick Mullens Backed up by Joshua Dobbs and Jaren Hall


QB Nick Mullens

Backed up by Joshua Dobbs and Jaren Hall 




RB Alexander Mattison Backed up by Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu


RB Alexander Mattison

Backed up by Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu




FB C.J. Ham


FB C.J. Ham




WR Justin Jefferson Backed up by Jalen Nailor, Trishton Jackson and Lucky Jackson


WR Justin Jefferson

Backed up by Jalen Nailor, Trishton Jackson and Lucky Jackson




WR K.J. Osborn Backed up by Jordan Addison and Brandon Powell (AP Photo/David Becker)


WR K.J. Osborn

Backed up by Jordan Addison and Brandon Powell




TE T.J. Hockenson Backed up by Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt and Nick Muse (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)


TE T.J. Hockenson

Backed up by Josh Oliver, Johnny Mundt and Nick Muse




T Christian Darrisaw  Backed up by David Quessenberry (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)


T Christian Darrisaw 

Backed up by David Quessenberry




G Dalton Risner  (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)


G Dalton Risner 




*C Garrett Bradbury * Backed up by Austin Schlottmann (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)


C Garrett Bradbury

Backed up by Austin Schlottmann




*G Ed Ingram * Backed up by Blake Brandel (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)


G Ed Ingram

Backed up by Blake Brandel




T Brian O'Neill Backed up by Hakeem Adeniji (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)


T Brian O'Neill

Backed up by Hakeem Adeniji




OLB Danielle Hunter Backed up by Pat Jones II and Andre Carter II (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)


OLB Danielle Hunter

Backed up by Pat Jones II and Andre Carter II




*DE Dean Lowry * Backed up by Jaquelin Roy (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)


DE Dean Lowry

Backed up by Jaquelin Roy




*NT Harrison Phillips * Backed up by Khyiris Tonga (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)


NT Harrison Phillips

Backed up by Khyiris Tonga




DE Jonathan Bullard (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)


DE Jonathan Bullard




*OLB D.J. Wonnum * (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)


OLB D.J. Wonnum




*LB Ivan Pace Jr. * (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)


LB Ivan Pace Jr.




*LB Brian Asamoah II * Backed up by Troy Dye (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)


LB Brian Asamoah II

Backed up by Troy Dye




CB Akayleb Evans Backed up by Andrew Booth Jr. and NaJee Thompson (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)


CB Akayleb Evans

Backed up by Andrew Booth Jr. and NaJee Thompson




*CB Byron Murphy Jr. * Backed up by Mekhi Blackmon (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)


CB Byron Murphy Jr.

Backed up by Mekhi Blackmon




S Harrison Smith Backed up by Josh Metellus and Jay Ward (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)


S Harrison Smith

Backed up by Josh Metellus and Jay Ward




S Camryn Bynum  Backed up by Lewis Cine and Theo Jackson (AP Photo/Jeff Lewis)


S Camryn Bynum 

Backed up by Lewis Cine and Theo Jackson




K Greg Joseph  (AP Photo/David Becker)


K Greg Joseph 




*P Ryan Wright * (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)


P Ryan Wright




*LS Andrew DePaola * (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)


LS Andrew DePaola




KR Ty Chandler Backed up by Brandon Powell (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)


KR Ty Chandler

Backed up by Brandon Powell




PR Brandon Powell (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)


PR Brandon Powell




FOLLOW

Get all your gameday coverage at DetroitLions.com.

For everything in-game including box score, live stats and interactive games playable from home, download the Detroit Lions Mobile App.

Stay connected with the Detroit Lions by following the team on all the following social media channels:

EVERYTHING ELSE YOU NEED TO KNOW

