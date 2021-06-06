Swift impressing with big plays in passing game in OTAs

Detroit's backs could be a big part of the passing game too, and we're seeing that early on in OTAs, especially when it comes to Swift.

Some of the biggest plays in 7-on-7 periods in the two open in OTA practices so far have come from Swift.

Last week, he outran linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin on a crossing route, and quarterback Jared Goff hit him perfectly in stride. Swift ran down the right sideline for a big gain.

This week, Swift made a terrific grab across the middle in 7-on-7s after cutting behind a dropping Trey Flowers and then splitting the safeties for a score. Later in practice, Swift made a nasty cut to get by linebacker Alex Anzalone on an option route over the middle to make a grab for another big gain. It was such a filthy cut by Swift that the offense started chirping at the defense, including running backs coach/assistant head coach Duce Staley.