Walker enjoying his role in new defensive scheme

"It's our job as coaches to not have the down Tracy. To have the up Tracy," Glenn said. "We have to continue to teach and he has to learn and understand exactly what we expect of him. That was the No. 1 thing, the expectations. Now it's getting him in the classroom and putting the tape on and showing him exactly how we want our safeties to play."

Glenn said Walker has come in ready to learn and was outstanding the first couple days of OTAs last week.

"He keeps asking questions," Glenn said. "Man, when we're done with practice, trying to get his film watched and things like that, so he's eating up all of this stuff. I would say this, if you go back and watch New Orleans safeties each year, they would have four or five interceptions. Malcolm Jenkins, who maybe had one or two interceptions a year for the past seven or eight years, he comes to New Orleans and he has the best year of his career. Any player in their right mind would want to learn as much as they can as far as how we play our safeties in the backend."