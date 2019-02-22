2019 Combine Preview: Quarterback

KYLER MURRAY

School: Oklahoma

Ht/Wt: 5-10, 195

Best trait: Athleticism. He became the second quarterback in FBS history (Deshaun Watson) to throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in the same season. Murray won the Heisman Trophy and earned Associated Press Player of the Year, the Davey O'Brien Award and was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He was also the ninth overall pick in the MLB Draft by the Oakland A's.

Concern: Size. His will be one of the more anticipated weigh-in's the Combine has seen in a while. How tall is he really? Like Haskins, he's also a one-year starter, so he's still learning what it will take to play quarterback at the NFL level.

Skinny: The kid is simply a playmaker. He can do it all, and that might make NFL talent evaluators reconsider some long-standing philosophies about size at the position. In the right kind of system, Murray has the skill set to be extremely productive as a passer and playmaker.

DREW LOCK

School: Missouri

Ht/Wt: 6-3, 228

Best trait: Experience. Lock was a four-year starter for the Tigers, and that shows up in his game. He has prototypical size and arm talent for the NFL game. He threw 44 touchdown passes as a junior in 2017.

Concern: Accuracy. He completed over 60 percent of his passes in just one season (his senior year). Accuracy is the most important trait a quarterback can have.

Skinny: Has all the physical tools desired to play the position in the NFL. He didn't always show up in big SEC games, and has some inconsistencies when it comes to accuracy. If he can prove to NFL teams he can be more accurate, he checks off most of the other boxes.

DANIEL JONES

School: Duke

Ht/Wt: 6-4, 215

Best trait: Football IQ. Jones was a three-year starter working under QB guru David Cutcliffe at Duke. He has the kind of size and mechanics that make him NFL ready. He completed 60.5 percent of his passes this past season for 2,674 yards with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 319 yards and three scores.

Concern: He doesn't possess elite arm talent.