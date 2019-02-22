NFL Scouting Combine

Presented by

2019 Combine Preview: Quarterback

Feb 22, 2019 at 07:19 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The Detroit Lions have the No. 8 pick in April's NFL Draft, the highest in Bob Quinn's tenure as general manager. Quinn said this offseason he isn't ruling out any position group with a pick that high.

Quinn also said this offseason he's 100 percent behind veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, so it seems unlikely he'd use the No. 8 pick on a quarterback, but it's certainly possibly he looks to grab a quarterback at some point in the draft.

The Lions haven't drafted a quarterback since taking Brad Kaaya in the sixth round in 2017, and Quinn has said in the past it's always good business in the NFL to take a quarterback at least every other draft class.

With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the quarterbacks looking to impress at next week's NFL Scouting Combine:

DWAYNE HASKINS

School: Ohio State

Ht/Wt: 6-3, 218

Best trait: Pure passer. The Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year was third in the Heisman Trophy voting, while leading the country with 4,831 passing yards and 50 touchdown passes. He ranked in the top five with a completion percentage of 70.0. He can make all the throws and is extremely accurate.

Concern: He's not very mobile. He's a pure pocket passer. He's also a one-year starter, so he's still learning how to read coverages and work through progressions.

Skinny: The ceiling is extremely high for Haskins because he's young and relatively inexperienced, but has the arm talent and accuracy to be a good pocket passer in this league for a long time.

2019 Combine Preview: Quarterback photos

View photos of quarterbacks that will participate in the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine.

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) looks to throw during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Northwestern, in Indianapolis. Haskins was named offensive player of the year when The Associated Press All-Big Ten Conference team was released Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
1 / 17

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2018, file photo, Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) looks to throw during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Northwestern, in Indianapolis. Haskins was named offensive player of the year when The Associated Press All-Big Ten Conference team was released Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to pass, during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
2 / 17

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (1) looks to pass, during the second half of the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against Alabama, Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
North Carolina State quarterback Ryan Finley (15) looks to pass against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
3 / 17

North Carolina State quarterback Ryan Finley (15) looks to pass against North Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Gerry Broome/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (17) passes against Temple during the first half of the Independence Bowl, an NCAA college football game in Shreveport, La., Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
4 / 17

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones (17) passes against Temple during the first half of the Independence Bowl, an NCAA college football game in Shreveport, La., Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson throws during the second half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
5 / 17

Buffalo quarterback Tyree Jackson throws during the second half of the Mid-American Conference championship NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Carlos Osorio/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald throws a pass against Iowa during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
6 / 17

Mississippi State quarterback Nick Fitzgerald throws a pass against Iowa during the second half of the Outback Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Chris O'Meara/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, North Dakota State quarterback Easton Stick warms up before an NCAA college football game against Northern Iowa, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. North Dakota State begins its hunt for its seventh Football Championship Subdivision title in eight years with a familiar ingredient on offense: a high-quality quarterback with plenty of experience in senior Stick. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
7 / 17

FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, file photo, North Dakota State quarterback Easton Stick warms up before an NCAA college football game against Northern Iowa, in Cedar Falls, Iowa. North Dakota State begins its hunt for its seventh Football Championship Subdivision title in eight years with a familiar ingredient on offense: a high-quality quarterback with plenty of experience in senior Stick. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) delivers a pass during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)
8 / 17

Northwestern quarterback Clayton Thorson (18) delivers a pass during the first half of the Holiday Bowl NCAA college football game against Utah, Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Denis Poroy)

Denis Poroy
Mississippi quarterback Jordan Ta'amu (10) throws a pass against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
9 / 17

Mississippi quarterback Jordan Ta'amu (10) throws a pass against Mississippi State during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Rogelio V. Solis/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington quarterback Jake Browning passes against Ohio State during the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
10 / 17

Washington quarterback Jake Browning passes against Ohio State during the first half of the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Pasadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
South quarterback Gardner Minshew II, of Washington State, throws a pass during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
11 / 17

South quarterback Gardner Minshew II, of Washington State, throws a pass during the first half of the Senior Bowl college football game, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley looks for a receiver against Kentucky during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
12 / 17

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley looks for a receiver against Kentucky during the first half of the Citrus Bowl NCAA college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) throws a pass against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
13 / 17

Auburn quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) throws a pass against Alabama during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien (4) throws a pass against New Mexico during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Albuquerque, N.M., Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
14 / 17

Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien (4) throws a pass against New Mexico during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Albuquerque, N.M., Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

Andres Leighton/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
West Virginia quarterback Will Grier throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Grier threw for 364 yards in the 41-45 loss to Oklahoma State. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
15 / 17

West Virginia quarterback Will Grier throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018. Grier threw for 364 yards in the 41-45 loss to Oklahoma State. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

Brody Schmidt/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur, center, looks for a receiver downfield in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/David Stephenson)
16 / 17

Vanderbilt quarterback Kyle Shurmur, center, looks for a receiver downfield in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/David Stephenson)

David Stephenson
Missouri quarterback Drew Lock (3) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
17 / 17

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock (3) throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Florida Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

KYLER MURRAY

School: Oklahoma

Ht/Wt: 5-10, 195

Best trait: Athleticism. He became the second quarterback in FBS history (Deshaun Watson) to throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in the same season. Murray won the Heisman Trophy and earned Associated Press Player of the Year, the Davey O'Brien Award and was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He was also the ninth overall pick in the MLB Draft by the Oakland A's.

Concern: Size. His will be one of the more anticipated weigh-in's the Combine has seen in a while. How tall is he really? Like Haskins, he's also a one-year starter, so he's still learning what it will take to play quarterback at the NFL level.

Skinny: The kid is simply a playmaker. He can do it all, and that might make NFL talent evaluators reconsider some long-standing philosophies about size at the position. In the right kind of system, Murray has the skill set to be extremely productive as a passer and playmaker.

DREW LOCK

School: Missouri

Ht/Wt: 6-3, 228

Best trait: Experience. Lock was a four-year starter for the Tigers, and that shows up in his game. He has prototypical size and arm talent for the NFL game. He threw 44 touchdown passes as a junior in 2017.

Concern: Accuracy. He completed over 60 percent of his passes in just one season (his senior year). Accuracy is the most important trait a quarterback can have.

Skinny: Has all the physical tools desired to play the position in the NFL. He didn't always show up in big SEC games, and has some inconsistencies when it comes to accuracy. If he can prove to NFL teams he can be more accurate, he checks off most of the other boxes.

DANIEL JONES

School: Duke

Ht/Wt: 6-4, 215

Best trait: Football IQ. Jones was a three-year starter working under QB guru David Cutcliffe at Duke. He has the kind of size and mechanics that make him NFL ready. He completed 60.5 percent of his passes this past season for 2,674 yards with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 319 yards and three scores.

Concern: He doesn't possess elite arm talent.

Skinny: Jones is a smart and savvy quarterback who didn't have a lot of weapons around him at the skill positions at Duke. He's a good athlete that can navigate the pocket and make plays with his legs. He has a chance to be a solid starter at the pro level.

JARRETT STIDHAM

School: Auburn

Ht/Wt: 6-2, 210

Best trait: Release. Stidham has a quick, classic release and throws with accuracy. He completed better than 60 percent of his passes in both seasons as a starter at Auburn.

Concern: His statistics and play dropped considerably from his junior to senior seasons. Why? The SEC Newcomer of the Year completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,158 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2017. He completed 60.7 percent of his throws for 2,794 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions as a senior. We didn't see the growth teams would like to see year over year.

Skinny: Stidham flashes really talented ability (see 2017 upset of Alabama), but then has stretches where his play and decision making are less than ideal. The physical tools are there if he gets into a good coaching situation and the right scheme.

WILL GRIER

School: West Virginia

Ht/Wt: 6-3, 215

Best trait: Confidence. Grier isn't afraid to make any throw, and has a ton of confidence in his ability. He finished among the nation's leaders in passer rating (175.5), touchdown passes (37), passing yards (3,864), and completion percentage (67.0) this past season.

Concern: He will have to improve on some of his throwing mechanics, and he doesn't possess elite arm strength.

Skinny: Grier had a so-so Senior Bowl week, where he made some plays, but missed some throws. He has the mental makeup to be very successful at the NFL level. That can't be taught. Guys have that or they don't. If he cleans up some of the technique stuff, he has a chance to be an NFL starter.

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 players who impressed at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects who improved their draft stock at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine
news

NFC NORTH: What the head coaches are saying

See what Matt Patricia, Matt Nagy, Mike Zimmer and Matt LaFleur had to say at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Combine Day 4 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 4 of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Slay or no Slay, Jeff Okudah could be a great fit for Lions

Regardless of what happens with Darius Slay, Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah could be a great fit for the Lions.
news

Isaiah Simmons' versatility a perfect fit for the modern NFL

Clemson defender Isaiah Simmons thinks his versatility is a perfect fit for the modern NFL.
news

O'HARA: Chase Young thinks he's the best player in the 2020 Draft

All the analysts who think Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young is the best prospect in the 2020 NFL draft have company. So does Chase Young.
news

Why versatile DT Derrick Brown could make sense for Lions at 3

With the Lions need at defensive tackle, versatile DT Derrick Brown could be a good fit for Detroit at 3.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Combine Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Lions could look to draft to bolster running back depth

The 2020 NFL Draft class is deep at running back, and teams could find productive runners well into Day 2.
news

O'HARA: RB Jonathan Taylor not resting on college accomplishments

Jonathan Taylor piled up rushing yards in three seasons at Wisconsin at a rate that put him in company with some of the greatest running backs in history.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Combine Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Scouting 
Advertising