2019 Combine Preview: Quarterback

The Detroit Lions have the No. 8 pick in April's NFL Draft, the highest in Bob Quinn's tenure as general manager. Quinn said this offseason he isn't ruling out any position group with a pick that high.
Quinn also said this offseason he's 100 percent behind veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford, so it seems unlikely he'd use the No. 8 pick on a quarterback, but it's certainly possibly he looks to grab a quarterback at some point in the draft.
The Lions haven't drafted a quarterback since taking Brad Kaaya in the sixth round in 2017, and Quinn has said in the past it's always good business in the NFL to take a quarterback at least every other draft class.
With that in mind, let's take a look at some of the quarterbacks looking to impress at next week's NFL Scouting Combine:
DWAYNE HASKINS
School: Ohio State
Ht/Wt: 6-3, 218
Best trait: Pure passer. The Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year was third in the Heisman Trophy voting, while leading the country with 4,831 passing yards and 50 touchdown passes. He ranked in the top five with a completion percentage of 70.0. He can make all the throws and is extremely accurate.
Concern: He's not very mobile. He's a pure pocket passer. He's also a one-year starter, so he's still learning how to read coverages and work through progressions.
Skinny: The ceiling is extremely high for Haskins because he's young and relatively inexperienced, but has the arm talent and accuracy to be a good pocket passer in this league for a long time.
KYLER MURRAY
School: Oklahoma
Ht/Wt: 5-10, 195
Best trait: Athleticism. He became the second quarterback in FBS history (Deshaun Watson) to throw for 4,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in the same season. Murray won the Heisman Trophy and earned Associated Press Player of the Year, the Davey O'Brien Award and was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He was also the ninth overall pick in the MLB Draft by the Oakland A's.
Concern: Size. His will be one of the more anticipated weigh-in's the Combine has seen in a while. How tall is he really? Like Haskins, he's also a one-year starter, so he's still learning what it will take to play quarterback at the NFL level.
Skinny: The kid is simply a playmaker. He can do it all, and that might make NFL talent evaluators reconsider some long-standing philosophies about size at the position. In the right kind of system, Murray has the skill set to be extremely productive as a passer and playmaker.
DREW LOCK
School: Missouri
Ht/Wt: 6-3, 228
Best trait: Experience. Lock was a four-year starter for the Tigers, and that shows up in his game. He has prototypical size and arm talent for the NFL game. He threw 44 touchdown passes as a junior in 2017.
Concern: Accuracy. He completed over 60 percent of his passes in just one season (his senior year). Accuracy is the most important trait a quarterback can have.
Skinny: Has all the physical tools desired to play the position in the NFL. He didn't always show up in big SEC games, and has some inconsistencies when it comes to accuracy. If he can prove to NFL teams he can be more accurate, he checks off most of the other boxes.
DANIEL JONES
School: Duke
Ht/Wt: 6-4, 215
Best trait: Football IQ. Jones was a three-year starter working under QB guru David Cutcliffe at Duke. He has the kind of size and mechanics that make him NFL ready. He completed 60.5 percent of his passes this past season for 2,674 yards with 22 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 319 yards and three scores.
Concern: He doesn't possess elite arm talent.
Skinny: Jones is a smart and savvy quarterback who didn't have a lot of weapons around him at the skill positions at Duke. He's a good athlete that can navigate the pocket and make plays with his legs. He has a chance to be a solid starter at the pro level.
JARRETT STIDHAM
School: Auburn
Ht/Wt: 6-2, 210
Best trait: Release. Stidham has a quick, classic release and throws with accuracy. He completed better than 60 percent of his passes in both seasons as a starter at Auburn.
Concern: His statistics and play dropped considerably from his junior to senior seasons. Why? The SEC Newcomer of the Year completed 66.5 percent of his passes for 3,158 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2017. He completed 60.7 percent of his throws for 2,794 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions as a senior. We didn't see the growth teams would like to see year over year.
Skinny: Stidham flashes really talented ability (see 2017 upset of Alabama), but then has stretches where his play and decision making are less than ideal. The physical tools are there if he gets into a good coaching situation and the right scheme.
WILL GRIER
School: West Virginia
Ht/Wt: 6-3, 215
Best trait: Confidence. Grier isn't afraid to make any throw, and has a ton of confidence in his ability. He finished among the nation's leaders in passer rating (175.5), touchdown passes (37), passing yards (3,864), and completion percentage (67.0) this past season.
Concern: He will have to improve on some of his throwing mechanics, and he doesn't possess elite arm strength.
Skinny: Grier had a so-so Senior Bowl week, where he made some plays, but missed some throws. He has the mental makeup to be very successful at the NFL level. That can't be taught. Guys have that or they don't. If he cleans up some of the technique stuff, he has a chance to be an NFL starter.