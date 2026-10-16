 Skip to main content
Advertising

Week 6 Bye | The Official Detroit Lions Podcast

Oct 16, 2026 at 07:00 AM
Author Image
Sydney Ciano

Editorial Coordinator

In this episode of The Official Detroit Lions Podcast, Lions team reporter Brooke Kirchhofer and lead writer Tim Twentyman take a look at where Detroit stands entering the bye week and talk with Lions Legend T.J. Lang about Detroit's offensive line play through five games.

The Lions enter the bye coming off a Week 5 win in Arizona. Brooke and Tim discuss how important a win like that is for Detroit and how both sides of the ball have performed so far. They focus on quarterback Jared Goff and his MVP-like performance early on this year as well as how the Lions' defensive front has played. With Detroit's coaching staff assessing the strengths, weakness and top players for the team, Brooke and Tim give their own perspective on who the key players are for the Lions.

T.J. then joins the podcast, first discussing Detroit's young offensive line, what it's like building chemistry on and off the field and the importance of left tackle Penei Sewell. T.J. talks about Goff's strengths, his old school style of play and how he's flying a little under the radar across the league. He explains what's important when a new center enters the mix. With Cade Mays returning from injury, communication will be key between him and Goff. T.J. also talks about individual players on the line, like Juice Scruggs, Tate Ratledge, Blake Miller and Larry Borom.

Brooke and Tim wrap up the podcast highlighting one area they're watching after the bye week.

Highlights from this episode of The Official Detroit Lions Podcast:

  • 0:06 – Good way to enter the bye
  • 1:03 – Setting records
  • 3:08 – Goff's 2026 performance
  • 5:17 – Defensive strengths
  • 7:48 – Keith Abney II at safety
  • 10:15 – Maintaining consistency after the bye
  • 11:31 – Key players for Detroit
  • 19:38 – T.J.'s assessment of Detroit's offensive line
  • 25:43 – Goff's consistency
  • 29:38 – Relationship between the quarterback and center
  • 32:11 – Ratledge's growth in Year 2
  • 36:43 – Miller's start to his rookie year
  • 40:29 – After the bye

Related Content

news

Lions at Cardinals Week 5 preview | The Official Detroit Lions Podcast

Tim Twentyman and Brooke Kirchhofer discuss Lions returning from injury, talk to Cardinals senior writer Darren Urban about Arizona's strengths and weaknesses and sit down with offensive lineman Juice Scruggs.

news

Lions at Panthers Week 4 preview | The Official Detroit Lions Podcast

Tim Twentyman and Brooke Kirchhofer discuss where the Lions stand through three weeks, talk with voice of the Lions Dan Miller about Detroit's budding identity and sit down with linebacker Derrick Barnes.

news

Lions vs. Jets Week 3 preview | The Official Detroit Lions Podcast

Tim Twentyman and Brooke Kirchhofer discuss areas for improvement for Detroit, talk with NFL analyst Kevin Clark and sit down with Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.

news

Lions at Bills Week 2 preview | The Official Detroit Lions Podcast

Tim Twentyman and Brooke Kirchhofer discuss the Lions' short week, talk with TNF analyst Andrew Whitworth about his expectations for Lions-Bills and sit down with associate head coach Scottie Montgomery.

news

Lions vs. Saints Week 1 preview | The Official Detroit Lions Podcast

Tim Twentyman and Brooke Kirchhofer recap keys from Lions training camp and discuss the biggest storylines heading into the season, talk with Mike Garafolo about how Detroit matches up with the rest of the NFL on paper and sit down with defensive lineman Tyleik Williams.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: NFC North preview

Tim Twentyman and Stacey Dales analyze the NFC North early in training camp and identify key pieces for each team in 2026.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: 2026 NFL Draft class

On this episode of the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast presented by CoPilot+ PC, Tim Twentyman is joined by the Detroit Lions' 2026 NFL Draft class.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: 2026 NFL Draft preview

On this episode of the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast presented by CoPilot+ PC, Tim Twentyman is joined by Brian Hudspeth and Daniel Jeremiah.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: 2026 coaching additions

On this episode of the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast presented by CoPilot+ PC, Tim Twentyman is joined by Mike Kafka, Dan Skipper and Steve Oliver.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Lions-Bears Week 18 preview

On this episode of the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast presented by Copilot+ PC, Tim Twentyman is joined by Dannie Rogers and Brad Biggs.

news

Twentyman in the Huddle: Lions-Steelers Week 16 preview

On this episode of the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast presented by Copilot+ PC, Tim Twentyman is joined by Rich Silva, Jared Goff and Brian Batko.

Advertising