Week 6 Bye | The Official Detroit Lions Podcast

In this episode of The Official Detroit Lions Podcast, Lions team reporter Brooke Kirchhofer and lead writer Tim Twentyman take a look at where Detroit stands entering the bye week and talk with Lions Legend T.J. Lang about Detroit's offensive line play through five games.

The Lions enter the bye coming off a Week 5 win in Arizona. Brooke and Tim discuss how important a win like that is for Detroit and how both sides of the ball have performed so far. They focus on quarterback Jared Goff and his MVP-like performance early on this year as well as how the Lions' defensive front has played. With Detroit's coaching staff assessing the strengths, weakness and top players for the team, Brooke and Tim give their own perspective on who the key players are for the Lions.

T.J. then joins the podcast, first discussing Detroit's young offensive line, what it's like building chemistry on and off the field and the importance of left tackle Penei Sewell. T.J. talks about Goff's strengths, his old school style of play and how he's flying a little under the radar across the league. He explains what's important when a new center enters the mix. With Cade Mays returning from injury, communication will be key between him and Goff. T.J. also talks about individual players on the line, like Juice Scruggs, Tate Ratledge, Blake Miller and Larry Borom.

Brooke and Tim wrap up the podcast highlighting one area they're watching after the bye week.

Highlights from this episode of The Official Detroit Lions Podcast: