Twentyman in the Huddle: NFC North preview

On this episode of the Twentyman in the Huddle podcast presented by CoPilot+ PC, Tim Twentyman sits down with NFL Network senior national reporter Stacey Dales. The two discuss how all four NFC North teams have developed through the early parts of training camp and what to expect from them heading into the 2026 season.
Since missing the playoffs in 2025 and finishing fourth in the division with a 9-8 record, Tim first asks Stacey what's different about the Detroit Lions. This offseason has been all about business, and that's exactly what she felt at Day 8 of training camp practice on Friday.
Alongside returning stars in wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receiver Jameson Williams and tight end Sam LaPorta, Stacey notes how collectiveness and unity on the offensive line is key for Detroit in 2026.
Looking at the NFC North as a whole, Stacey talks about what she has observed at all four teams' training camp practices and how she expects another bloodbath in the division in 2026.
She talks about the jump Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams has taken entering Year 2 with play caller Ben Johnson, what Minnesota quarterback Kyler Murray can do with head coach Kevin O'Connell and the importance of being aggressive with offensive weapons and sorting out the defense without edge rusher Micah Parsons in Green Bay.
As for Detroit, Stacey said it starts with quarterback Jared Goff and the new offense under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. On defense, she said she's looking at the secondary and staying healthy.
Finally, Tim closes out the episode asking Stacey the big question of who her favorite is to win the NFC North in 2026.
Podcast highlights:
- 0:50 - What's different about this Detroit Lions team and training camp observations
- 1:55 - Importance of the Lions' core players and a retooled offensive line
- 4:02 - NFC North expectations
- 5:25 - Chicago analysis
- 6:41 - Quarterback competition in Minnesota
- 8:09 - Keys for Green Bay get over the hump
- 11:18 - What Dales likes about Detroit
- 12:11 - Early favorite to win the NFC North