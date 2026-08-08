Twentyman in the Huddle: NFC North preview

Since missing the playoffs in 2025 and finishing fourth in the division with a 9-8 record, Tim first asks Stacey what's different about the Detroit Lions. This offseason has been all about business, and that's exactly what she felt at Day 8 of training camp practice on Friday.

Alongside returning stars in wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, wide receiver Jameson Williams and tight end Sam LaPorta, Stacey notes how collectiveness and unity on the offensive line is key for Detroit in 2026.

Looking at the NFC North as a whole, Stacey talks about what she has observed at all four teams' training camp practices and how she expects another bloodbath in the division in 2026.

She talks about the jump Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams has taken entering Year 2 with play caller Ben Johnson, what Minnesota quarterback Kyler Murray can do with head coach Kevin O'Connell and the importance of being aggressive with offensive weapons and sorting out the defense without edge rusher Micah Parsons in Green Bay.

As for Detroit, Stacey said it starts with quarterback Jared Goff and the new offense under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing. On defense, she said she's looking at the secondary and staying healthy.