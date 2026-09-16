Lions at Bills Week 2 preview | The Official Detroit Lions Podcast

In this episode of The Official Detroit Lions Podcast, Lions team reporter Brooke Kirchhofer and lead writer Tim Twentyman break down highlights from Detroit's performance vs. New Orleans and what's ahead for the Lions in Week 2 at Buffalo, talk with Thursday Night Football analyst Andrew Whitworth about the upcoming contest and sit down with associate head coach/wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery.

Brooke and Tim kick things off discussing what went right for Detroit in overtime both offensively and defensively. With the Week 1 win in the rearview mirror now, the Lions prepare to take on Buffalo on Thursday Night Football. Brooke and Tim talk about the downside to a short week, such as recovery time for the offensive line, in particular. Tim assesses the pieces Detroit has for the Week 2 matchup, including who the Lions might miss on that offensive line as well as their weapons in Jahmyr Gibbs and Amon-Ra St. Brown. For the other side of the ball, the two discuss what Detroit's defense needs to do against quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.