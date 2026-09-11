Lions vs. Saints Week 1 preview | The Official Detroit Lions Podcast

In this episode of The Official Detroit Lions Podcast, Lions team reporter Brooke Kirchhofer and lead writer Tim Twentyman break down Detroit's mindset heading into the 2026 season, talk with NFL Network's Mike Garafolo about the NFC North and sit down with defensive lineman Tyleik Williams.
Brooke and Tim break down the uncertainties that come with the first few weeks of the NFL season for all 32 teams. For Detroit, it's especially interesting after the Lions didn't partake in joint training camp practices. That doesn't mean it wasn't competitive at the Meijer Performance Center. As Tim put it, the elite talent at the top of this roster isn't everywhere and having a controlled, focused environment is what Detroit needed heading into the 2026 season.
Tim talks through three key points for the team heading into the season, starting off with new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.
Moving over to the other side of the ball, the two discuss what Detroit's front seven has looked like throughout camp and especially how dominant edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has been.
Tim then talks about a couple things he'll keep an eye on in Week 1: Detroit's secondary and offensive line.
The Lions' safety room isn't 100 percent healthy, but the pieces they have come with a lot of experience. Tim doesn't expect to see a lot of miscommunication or blown coverages from Avonte Maddox and Chuck Clark, and fixing those little mistakes with veteran guys can be difference makers in close games.
Slotting in at center in place of Cade Mays isn't an easy task, but Juice Scruggs and Goff have continued working on their communication since Mays was injured. Brooke says consistency and confidence helped Scruggs while he was in Houston and applying that with a veteran quarterback will only benefit the Lions more.
Tim sits down with Mike Garafolo, first discussing where Detroit falls in this early season hierarchy.
Tim and Mike move on to the Lions' Week 1 matchup with New Orleans. Though Mike is confident in Detroit, both agree that the Saints shouldn't be underestimated with quarterback Tyler Shough.
Mike finishes up by discussing one of his favorite things about the 2026 Lions and one area that brings up some concerns.
Up next, Brooke sits down with defensive lineman Tyleik Williams. The two talk about the adjustment he went through in Year 1 and his hopes to see more production in Year 2. He says he's ready for the season ahead and feels like he has a better understanding of the game as a whole with an increased football IQ.
Williams then talks about a few of his teammates – veterans and rookies alike. Alim McNeill, in particular, has been an impactful teammate and friend who's given good advice to Williams while he's been in Detroit.
Brooke closes out the interview with what Williams has seen from New Orleans and what he sees from the Lions' defense entering the first few weeks of the 2026 season.
Tim and Brooke finish out the episode talking about the atmosphere on gameday at Ford Field and their excitement for Week 1.
Highlights from this episode of The Official Detroit Lions Podcast:
- 0:29 – Anticipation for Week 1
- 1:19 – A Detroit vs. Detroit training camp
- 3:58 – The Drew Petzing offense
- 9:48 – Lions' front seven and Hutchinson's dominance
- 14:07 – Thoughts on Detroit's secondary
- 18:02 – Expectations for the offensive line
- 21:14 – Overview of the NFL and NFC North with Garafolo
- 27:38 – Garafolo's thoughts on New Orleans
- 29:53 – Final thoughts on Detroit from Garafolo
- 32:07 – Williams on entering Year 2
- 35:36 – McNeill's impact as a leader and friend
- 36:12 – Rookies bringing juice to the defensive line
- 38:27 – Williams looks at the Saints
- 41:12 – Gameday at Ford Field