Lions vs. Saints Week 1 preview | The Official Detroit Lions Podcast

In this episode of The Official Detroit Lions Podcast, Lions team reporter Brooke Kirchhofer and lead writer Tim Twentyman break down Detroit's mindset heading into the 2026 season, talk with NFL Network's Mike Garafolo about the NFC North and sit down with defensive lineman Tyleik Williams.

Brooke and Tim break down the uncertainties that come with the first few weeks of the NFL season for all 32 teams. For Detroit, it's especially interesting after the Lions didn't partake in joint training camp practices. That doesn't mean it wasn't competitive at the Meijer Performance Center. As Tim put it, the elite talent at the top of this roster isn't everywhere and having a controlled, focused environment is what Detroit needed heading into the 2026 season.

Tim talks through three key points for the team heading into the season, starting off with new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing.