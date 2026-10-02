Lions at Panthers Week 4 preview | The Official Detroit Lions Podcast

In this episode of The Official Detroit Lions Podcast, Lions team reporter Brooke Kirchhofer and lead writer Tim Twentyman look at where Detroit stands after three games, talk with voice of the Lions Dan Miller about the offense buzzing and defense improving and sit down with linebacker Derrick Barnes.

Brooke and Tim discuss key stats from the first three weeks of the 2026 season, including the Lions' sack count and their consistent 31-point scoring contests. Week 3 also saw more offensive pieces having a role in the game, including running back Sione Vaki and wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa. Tim notes that the more weapons the Lions use, the tougher their offense is to defend. The two then talk about what might be holding Detroit's defense back now that it's put together a better performance in Week 3 compared to the first two games of the season. The Lions made some changes in the secondary that yielded positive results, though there's still room for improvement.

Tim first asks Dan if he's seen an identity on either side of the ball for Detroit early in the season. Dan then talks about how new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing has done so far this season and emphasizes that the explosives will come eventually.

Speaking of offensive firepower, Dan discusses Jahmyr Gibbs’ early success in his career and how he could cement himself as one of the greats in Lions history. He talks about his versatile role in Petzing's offense and how difficult he is to defend for any NFL defense.

Brooke and Tim wrap up their conversation with Dan talking about what's ahead for Detroit in Week 4 at Carolina on Sunday Night Football. Dan said that regardless of injuries the Panthers have suffered, the Lions still have to put their best out on the field and limit the impact of the crowd.

Brooke sits down with Derrick, first asking about the early success the defense has had getting to opposing quarterbacks. He then talks about how the defense has navigated injuries and how he looks forward to seeing what that side of the ball can be once it puts all the pieces together. Derrick reflects on how he's grown in the NFL now in Year 7. He then walks Brooke through his decision to wear a Spider-Man suit in Week 1 and the importance of putting family first. Derrick then looks ahead to Carolina and preparing for quarterback Bryce Young.

Highlights from this episode of The Official Detroit Lions Podcast: