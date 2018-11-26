TWENTYMAN: Where Lions stand at WR following Jones Jr.'s move to IR

"We'll adapt with whatever we've got to do as far as the latest injuries, whatever they are," Lions head coach Matt Patricia said Monday after announcing the move to send Jones to IR. "We have to figure it out, roll with the next guy in there and see how it goes."

Alongside Golladay the last couple weeks the Lions have gotten good production out of veteran wide receiver Bruce Ellington, who was signed earlier this month right before Jones suffered the injury. The four-year veteran has caught 12 passes over the last two weeks and done a pretty good job taking some of the heat away from Golladay.

Running back Theo Riddick is also likely to continue to play a bigger role in the passing game like he has since the Tate trade. He's caught at least five passes in each of Detroit's last four contests.

Receivers TJ Jones, Andy Jones and Brandon Powell will also be in the mix to help out.