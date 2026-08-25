Camp Notes: Stille showing versatility in competitive DL room

ROAD TO WEEK 1

There's still one preseason game left, but Campbell is getting his team physically ready for Week 1 of the regular season when Detroit plays New Orleans at home. That means these last few practices will be tough, but the Lions are up to the challenge.

"Just showing what I got … they just want to see who the best man out there (is) and go get the starting spot for real," cornerback Roger McCreary said on Tuesday. "What you practice, that's how you're going to be in the game, so I truly understand that. I truly see why we practice like this."

At the end of practice, McCreary helped solidify a win for the defense during a situational period in good coverage, forcing an incompletion. Cornerback D.J. Reed then closed out practice with an interception off a tipped ball.

It's not just veterans putting their all out on the field. Young players in all different position rooms from wide receiver to cornerback are fighting for their spot on the team.

"You want guys like them … because it pushes us," edge rusher DJ Wonnum said of the young players in his room. "Those guys are hungry, they doggin' and they know that they deserve to be on that field, too, and they come out here and work and show it every day … just having that camaraderie, having guys pushing each other … it's going to allow our room to be (that) much better."

In order for the Lions to be the best version of themselves heading into the regular season, they need the best 53 on the roster.