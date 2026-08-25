Camp Notes: Stille showing versatility in competitive DL room

When defensive lineman Ben Stille signed as an undrafted free agent in 2022 with the Miami Dolphins, he didn't expect to bounce around the league.
Stille made seven game appearances as a rookie then went to the Browns, Cardinals, Buccaneers, back to Arizona, back to Miami then to Atlanta on the Falcons' practice squad at the end of 2025. Over those three years, Stille has played in 18 games with one start and totaled 17 tackles (one tackle for loss), three quarterback hits, two sacks, one pass defended and one fumble recovery.
Now with the Detroit Lions as of Aug. 7, Stille has an opportunity to compete for a roster spot in a competitive defensive line room. After experiencing different defensive schemes across the league over his three seasons, Stille has versatility that could separate him in the competition.
"I've played in two different attack fronts in Atlanta and Cleveland. I've played in under fronts. I've been with (run game coordinator/defensive line coach Kacy Rodgers) in Tampa for a month a few years ago, so I know kind of what he's looking for," Stille said Tuesday after practice.
"Scheme-wise, you know, I've been in a lot of 3-4. I've been put in everything throughout my career. So, yeah, versatility kind of allows me to adapt, you know, play any position."
It's a packed position room with 10 defensive linemen – not to mention the edge rushers – currently on the roster, including Alim McNeill, Myles Adams, Tyleik Williams and rookie Skyler Gill-Howard, who has made a name for himself throughout training camp and the preseason.
"We have a great room here. Ton of vets, good mix of vets … and we've got some rookies, undrafted guys," Stille said. "This is by far the biggest and deepest room I've ever been in throughout my career."
Stille can play different roles from big end to nose to three-technique, and that's stood out to head coach Dan Campbell throughout camp.
"The more you can do and the more that you can prove you can do, it's always going to help your case," Campbell said before practice on Tuesday.
Stille has one preseason game and two practices left before roster cuts. His mindset heading into it is simple: Control what he can control. Wherever the Lions need him to be, whatever position the team needs him to play, he'll do it.
"Wherever gets me on the field. I'm willing to do anything," Stille said.
"I like to just be able to do whatever the call requires … being able to execute the stunts, the pressure, just being able to do my job. Not trying to do too much, just do what the defense requires of me and then the plays will come to you."
ROAD TO WEEK 1
There's still one preseason game left, but Campbell is getting his team physically ready for Week 1 of the regular season when Detroit plays New Orleans at home. That means these last few practices will be tough, but the Lions are up to the challenge.
"Just showing what I got … they just want to see who the best man out there (is) and go get the starting spot for real," cornerback Roger McCreary said on Tuesday. "What you practice, that's how you're going to be in the game, so I truly understand that. I truly see why we practice like this."
At the end of practice, McCreary helped solidify a win for the defense during a situational period in good coverage, forcing an incompletion. Cornerback D.J. Reed then closed out practice with an interception off a tipped ball.
It's not just veterans putting their all out on the field. Young players in all different position rooms from wide receiver to cornerback are fighting for their spot on the team.
"You want guys like them … because it pushes us," edge rusher DJ Wonnum said of the young players in his room. "Those guys are hungry, they doggin' and they know that they deserve to be on that field, too, and they come out here and work and show it every day … just having that camaraderie, having guys pushing each other … it's going to allow our room to be (that) much better."
In order for the Lions to be the best version of themselves heading into the regular season, they need the best 53 on the roster.
"(Focus) No. 2 is we still have spots available on this roster that we're going to need to fill with guys (who) are here right now, (who) we think have an opportunity, but we don't know who that is," Campbell said. "So, there are real spots still available – and with that, not just spots. Those guys could be playing for us significant time."
View photos of the Detroit Lions' new Rivalries uniform.
EXTRA POINTS
- Tight end Sam LaPorta was back at practice on Tuesday after missing two consecutive practices last week due to a hip injury. He participated in team drills. During 7-on-7s, LaPorta had a nice catch and move on the inside to shed off the defender and gain extra yardage.
- The Lions signed defensive back Jason Taylor II and running back Roydell Williams Monday evening. They signed offensive lineman Gus Hartwig on Tuesday.