NFL Scouting Combine

Presented by

TWENTYMAN: How Lions benefited from 2019 NFL Scouting Combine

Mar 04, 2019 at 08:19 AM
Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders (20) of the Detroit Lions carries the football and heads for the end zone to score on a 47-yard touchdown run during the Lions 38-6 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the 1991 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 1991 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions - January 5, 1992 (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

INDIANAPOLIS – There is only one team in the NFL Draft who controls their own fate, and that's the Arizona Cardinals with the No. 1 overall pick. The other 31 teams have to wait to see what happens in front of them before deciding what they can do.

For the Detroit Lions, who are selecting No. 8 overall, seven potential targets will come off the board before they pick, unless they move up.

In that regard, this Combine really couldn't have gone any better for the Lions.

Let me explain.

First, the height measurement heard round the world came in for Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Kyler Murray Wednesday, and it was good -- good for him and good for the Lions. Murray measured in over 5-foot-10, which some teams feared he might not, and that would have potentially hurt his draft stock. His measurables ended up being very comparable to that of Russell Wilson's, which could put Murray in the conversation to be the No. 1 quarterback selected in the draft, and maybe even the No. 1 selection overall.

2019 NFL Combine Day 3 photos

View photos of the prospects that met the media on Day 3 of the 2019 NFL Combine.

Georgia defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
1 / 87

Georgia defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Old Dominion defensive lineman Oshane Ximines talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
2 / 87

Old Dominion defensive lineman Oshane Ximines talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Oklahoma State defensive lineman Jordan Brailford talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
3 / 87

Oklahoma State defensive lineman Jordan Brailford talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Miami defensive lineman Joe Jackson talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
4 / 87

Miami defensive lineman Joe Jackson talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Wyoming defensive lineman Carl Granderson talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
5 / 87

Wyoming defensive lineman Carl Granderson talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
6 / 87

Florida State defensive lineman Brian Burns talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Ohio State defensive lineman Nick Bosa talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
7 / 87

Ohio State defensive lineman Nick Bosa talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

TCU defensive lineman Ben Banogu talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
8 / 87

TCU defensive lineman Ben Banogu talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Penn State defensive lineman Shareef Miller talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
9 / 87

Penn State defensive lineman Shareef Miller talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Mississippi State defensive lineman Montez Sweat talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
10 / 87

Mississippi State defensive lineman Montez Sweat talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Maryland defensive lineman Byron Cowart talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
11 / 87

Maryland defensive lineman Byron Cowart talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

North Carolina defensive lineman Malik Carney talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
12 / 87

North Carolina defensive lineman Malik Carney talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

TCU defensive lineman L.J. Collier talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
13 / 87

TCU defensive lineman L.J. Collier talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Charleston defensive lineman John Cominsky talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
14 / 87

Charleston defensive lineman John Cominsky talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Iowa defensive lineman Anthony Nelson talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
15 / 87

Iowa defensive lineman Anthony Nelson talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

North Carolina A&T defensive lineman Darryl Johnson talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
16 / 87

North Carolina A&T defensive lineman Darryl Johnson talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Mississippi State defensive lineman Gerri Green talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
17 / 87

Mississippi State defensive lineman Gerri Green talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Florida defensive lineman Cece Jefferson talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
18 / 87

Florida defensive lineman Cece Jefferson talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Oregon defensive lineman Jalen Jelks talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
19 / 87

Oregon defensive lineman Jalen Jelks talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Eastern Michigan defensive lineman Maxx Crosby talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
20 / 87

Eastern Michigan defensive lineman Maxx Crosby talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Boston College defensive lineman Wyatt Ray talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
21 / 87

Boston College defensive lineman Wyatt Ray talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Northern Illinois defensive lineman Sutton Smith talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
22 / 87

Northern Illinois defensive lineman Sutton Smith talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Boston College defensive lineman Zach Allen talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
23 / 87

Boston College defensive lineman Zach Allen talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
24 / 87

Michigan defensive lineman Rashan Gary talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Florida defensive lineman Jachai Polite talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
25 / 87

Florida defensive lineman Jachai Polite talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Akron defensive lineman Jamal Davis talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
26 / 87

Akron defensive lineman Jamal Davis talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Clemson defensive lineman Austin Bryant talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
27 / 87

Clemson defensive lineman Austin Bryant talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Texas defensive lineman Charles Omenihu talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
28 / 87

Texas defensive lineman Charles Omenihu talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
29 / 87

Michigan defensive lineman Chase Winovich talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
30 / 87

Clemson defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Ohio State defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
31 / 87

Ohio State defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Kansas defensive lineman Daniel Wise talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
32 / 87

Kansas defensive lineman Daniel Wise talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Washington defensive lineman Greg Gaines talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
33 / 87

Washington defensive lineman Greg Gaines talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Texas A&M defensive lineman Kingsley Keke talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
34 / 87

Texas A&M defensive lineman Kingsley Keke talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Texas A&M defensive lineman Daylon Mack talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
35 / 87

Texas A&M defensive lineman Daylon Mack talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

UCF defensive lineman Trysten Hill talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
36 / 87

UCF defensive lineman Trysten Hill talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
37 / 87

Alabama defensive lineman Quinnen Williams talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Miami defensive lineman Gerald Willis talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
38 / 87

Miami defensive lineman Gerald Willis talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
39 / 87

Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Clemson defensive lineman Bert Huggins talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
40 / 87

Clemson defensive lineman Bert Huggins talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Missouri defensive lineman Terry Beckner talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
41 / 87

Missouri defensive lineman Terry Beckner talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Penn State defensive lineman Kevin Givens talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
42 / 87

Penn State defensive lineman Kevin Givens talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Arizona State defensive lineman Renell Wren talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
43 / 87

Arizona State defensive lineman Renell Wren talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Alabama defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
44 / 87

Alabama defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Notre Dame defensive lineman Jerry Tillery talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
45 / 87

Notre Dame defensive lineman Jerry Tillery talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Western Illinois defensive lineman Khalen Saunders talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
46 / 87

Western Illinois defensive lineman Khalen Saunders talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Clemson defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
47 / 87

Clemson defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
48 / 87

Houston defensive lineman Ed Oliver talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Auburn defensive lineman Dontavius Russell talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
49 / 87

Auburn defensive lineman Dontavius Russell talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Arkansas defensive lineman Armon Watts talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
50 / 87

Arkansas defensive lineman Armon Watts talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Minnesota linebacker Blake Cashman talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
51 / 87

Minnesota linebacker Blake Cashman talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
52 / 87

Washington linebacker Ben Burr-Kirven talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
53 / 87

Alabama linebacker Mack Wilson talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
54 / 87

Kentucky linebacker Josh Allen talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Georgia linebacker D'Andre Walker talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
55 / 87

Georgia linebacker D'Andre Walker talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Stanford linebacker Bobby Okereke talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
56 / 87

Stanford linebacker Bobby Okereke talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Texas A&M linebacker Tyrell Dodson talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
57 / 87

Texas A&M linebacker Tyrell Dodson talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Notre Dame linebacker Te'Von Coney talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
58 / 87

Notre Dame linebacker Te'Von Coney talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
59 / 87

Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Texas linebacker Gary Johnson talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
60 / 87

Texas linebacker Gary Johnson talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Arkansas linebacker Dre Greenlaw talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
61 / 87

Arkansas linebacker Dre Greenlaw talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

South Carolina linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
62 / 87

South Carolina linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Houston linebacker Emeke Egbule talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
63 / 87

Houston linebacker Emeke Egbule talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Auburn linebacker Deshaun Davis talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
64 / 87

Auburn linebacker Deshaun Davis talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Texas A&M linebacker Otaro Alaka talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
65 / 87

Texas A&M linebacker Otaro Alaka talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Wisconsin linebacker Ryan Connelly talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
66 / 87

Wisconsin linebacker Ryan Connelly talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Fresno State linebacker Jeff Allison talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
67 / 87

Fresno State linebacker Jeff Allison talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Duke linebacker Joe Giles-Harris talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
68 / 87

Duke linebacker Joe Giles-Harris talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Wisconsin linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
69 / 87

Wisconsin linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

USC linebacker Cameron Smith talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
70 / 87

USC linebacker Cameron Smith talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

NC State linebacker Germaine Pratt talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
71 / 87

NC State linebacker Germaine Pratt talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
72 / 87

Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Florida linebacker Vosean Joseph talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
73 / 87

Florida linebacker Vosean Joseph talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Michigan linebacker Devin Bush talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
74 / 87

Michigan linebacker Devin Bush talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

LSU linebacker Devin White talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
75 / 87

LSU linebacker Devin White talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Alabama linebacker Christian Miller talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
76 / 87

Alabama linebacker Christian Miller talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

TCU linebacker Ty Summers talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
77 / 87

TCU linebacker Ty Summers talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Notre Dame linebacker Drue Tranquill talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
78 / 87

Notre Dame linebacker Drue Tranquill talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
79 / 87

Hawaii linebacker Jahlani Tavai talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Northwestern linebacker Nate Hall talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
80 / 87

Northwestern linebacker Nate Hall talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

BYU linebacker Sione Takitaki talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
81 / 87

BYU linebacker Sione Takitaki talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

USC linebacker Porter Gustin talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
82 / 87

USC linebacker Porter Gustin talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Missouri linebacker Terez Hall talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
83 / 87

Missouri linebacker Terez Hall talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Clemson linebacker Kendall Joseph talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
84 / 87

Clemson linebacker Kendall Joseph talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Oregon linebacker Justin Hollins talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
85 / 87

Oregon linebacker Justin Hollins talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Utah linebacker Chase Hansen talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
86 / 87

Utah linebacker Chase Hansen talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

New Mexico State linebacker Terrill Hall talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)
87 / 87

New Mexico State linebacker Terrill Hall talks to the media at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday, March 2 2019 in Indianapolis. (Detroit Lions via AP)

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

While Lions general manager Bob Quinn said he hasn't ruled out any position at No. 8, quarterback seems unlikely with Matthew Stafford under contract for another four seasons and both Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia throwing their support behind him this offseason.

Figuring Murray has put himself in the top of the draft, that should be one of the seven spots in front of the Lions taken by a position that's not a huge need for them at No. 8.

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins is another big name to watch. The Buccaneers, Giants, and Jaguars could all be landing spots for Haskins ahead of the Lions' pick at No. 8. Maybe a quarterback needy team currently sitting behind the Lions moves up ahead of Detroit to take him. That would be another one of the seven spots in front of the Lions potentially earmarked for a quarterback. Could a third quarterback jump up there? Maybe. But for this article let's just assume it's Murray and Haskins for now.

The biggest buzz outside of Murray's height measurement at the Combine was the performance of Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. He measured in at 6-foot-3 and 228 pounds, and ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash. Some are comparing his Combine to that of Calvin Johnson's back in 2007. Johnson ended up going No. 2 overall that year to Detroit. Could Metcalf's performance this week elevate him into the top seven picks in the draft? It's certainly possible.

While the Lions do need to add another receiver to go with Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones Jr., doing so at No. 8 always kind of seemed like a bit of a stretch to me. They have two big-bodied receivers right now, and might be in the market for more of a speedy and shifty slot receiver a little later on in the draft. If Metcalf moves into the top seven, again, it adds to the pool of players ahead of the Lions and drops everyone else closer to the eighth spot.

The next thing to consider are the offensive linemen, and the premium teams put on the left tackle spot. The Buccaneers at No. 5 and the Jaguars at No. 7 could possibly be in the market to upgrade their offensive line, and a number of those top tackles had themselves a nice Combine, especially Florida's Jawaan Taylor.

Ohio State pass rusher Nick Bosa and Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams are the two premier players at their respective positions, so there really doesn't seem to be a logical scenario where they fall below No. 5.

So let's recap real quick.

If Murray, Haskins, Metcalf, Bosa, Williams and an offensive tackle like Taylor or Alabama's Jonah Williams go in the top seven, that's a terrific scenario for the Lions at No. 8. That leaves edge rusher Josh Allen, defensive lineman Rashan Gary, defensive ends Montez Sweat and Clelin Ferrell, linebacker Devin White, tight end T.J. Hockenson and cornerback Greedy Williams as potential targets.

That's a terrific scenario for the Lions.

There's a lot that can happen in the next two months, and players will shift up and down draft boards based on pro days and individual workouts, but just looking at this past week at the Combine, it was a good one for the Lions sitting at No. 8.

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 players who impressed at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects who improved their draft stock at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine
news

NFC NORTH: What the head coaches are saying

See what Matt Patricia, Matt Nagy, Mike Zimmer and Matt LaFleur had to say at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Combine Day 4 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 4 of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Slay or no Slay, Jeff Okudah could be a great fit for Lions

Regardless of what happens with Darius Slay, Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah could be a great fit for the Lions.
news

Isaiah Simmons' versatility a perfect fit for the modern NFL

Clemson defender Isaiah Simmons thinks his versatility is a perfect fit for the modern NFL.
news

O'HARA: Chase Young thinks he's the best player in the 2020 Draft

All the analysts who think Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young is the best prospect in the 2020 NFL draft have company. So does Chase Young.
news

Why versatile DT Derrick Brown could make sense for Lions at 3

With the Lions need at defensive tackle, versatile DT Derrick Brown could be a good fit for Detroit at 3.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Combine Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Lions could look to draft to bolster running back depth

The 2020 NFL Draft class is deep at running back, and teams could find productive runners well into Day 2.
news

O'HARA: RB Jonathan Taylor not resting on college accomplishments

Jonathan Taylor piled up rushing yards in three seasons at Wisconsin at a rate that put him in company with some of the greatest running backs in history.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Combine Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Scouting 
Advertising