TWENTYMAN: How Lions benefited from 2019 NFL Scouting Combine

While Lions general manager Bob Quinn said he hasn't ruled out any position at No. 8, quarterback seems unlikely with Matthew Stafford under contract for another four seasons and both Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia throwing their support behind him this offseason.

Figuring Murray has put himself in the top of the draft, that should be one of the seven spots in front of the Lions taken by a position that's not a huge need for them at No. 8.

Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins is another big name to watch. The Buccaneers, Giants, and Jaguars could all be landing spots for Haskins ahead of the Lions' pick at No. 8. Maybe a quarterback needy team currently sitting behind the Lions moves up ahead of Detroit to take him. That would be another one of the seven spots in front of the Lions potentially earmarked for a quarterback. Could a third quarterback jump up there? Maybe. But for this article let's just assume it's Murray and Haskins for now.

The biggest buzz outside of Murray's height measurement at the Combine was the performance of Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf. He measured in at 6-foot-3 and 228 pounds, and ran a 4.33-second 40-yard dash. Some are comparing his Combine to that of Calvin Johnson's back in 2007. Johnson ended up going No. 2 overall that year to Detroit. Could Metcalf's performance this week elevate him into the top seven picks in the draft? It's certainly possible.