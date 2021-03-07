TWENTYMAN: 5 pro days to watch this week

5. Texas, Thursday, March 11
Who to watch: In nine games with Texas last season, outside linebacker Joseph Ossai consistently found his way into the backfield. He had 5.5 sacks and added 15.5 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. He played both with his hand in the dirt and off the ball, which speaks to the versatility the 6-foot-4, 250-pound Ossai possesses. Expect him to work out as both an off-the-ball linebacker and pass rusher. A good pro day could push Ossai into the first round.
Also keep an eye on: OT Samuel Cosmi, S Caden Sterns, QB Sam Ehlinger, DE Ta'Quon Graham, WR Brennan Eagles, S Chris Brown and WR Tarik Black
4. Northwestern, Tuesday, March 9
Who to watch: Some draft analysts think Northwestern's Rashawn Slater is the best offensive tackle in this draft. Others think it's Oregon's Penei Sewell. Slater gets the first crack to impress NFL scouts and coaches with one of the first pro days on this year's schedule. Slater is No. 7 overall on NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's list of the top 50 prospects. Slater is slightly undersized (6-3, 305), but makes up for it with his extreme athleticism. He could potentially shift inside early on in his NFL career. Expect him to work out at both tackle and guard during his pro day.
Also keep an eye on: LB Paddy Fisher, CB Greg Newsome II, QB Peyton Ramsey, DE Blake Gallagher, DE Earnest Brown IV, WR Ramaud Chiaokhiao-Bowman and S JR Pace
3. Oklahoma, Friday, March 12
Who to watch: One of the top center prospects in this year's draft class is Oklahoma's Creed Humphrey, who is the No. 4 interior blocker (guards & centers), according to NFL.com's Bucky Brooks. The Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2020, Humphrey was a three-year starter for the Sooners. He played pretty well down at the Senior Bowl in January.
Also keep an eye on: DE Ronnie Perkins, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, CB Tre Brown, CB Tre Norwood and OT Adrian Ealy
2. Clemson, Thursday, March 11
Who to watch: With quarterback Trevor Lawrence already taking part in his own pro day before having surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, eyes now shift to a number of other terrific Clemson products, especially running back Travis Etienne, who is battling Alabama's Najee Harris to be the first running back drafted. Etienne averaged 7.8 yards per carry and scored 53 touchdowns over his college career. He's also a good receiver out of the backfield. He shows terrific playing speed on tape. Will his timed speed match the tape?
Also keep an eye on: WR Amari Rodgers, LB James Skalski, WR Cornell Powell and OL Jackson Carman
1. North Dakota State, Friday, March 12
Who to watch: All eyes will be on quarterback Trey Lance, who is considered to be one of the top quarterback prospects in this draft, despite only playing one game last season because the school cancelled their season due to COVID-19. Lance only started 17 games in college, so there's some questions NFL decision makers will want answered. He's got terrific size (6-4, 226). He rushed for 1,100 yards and threw for 2,786 yards in his last full season in 2019. He's one of the most interesting prospects in the whole draft class.
Also keep an eye on: OT Dillon Radunz