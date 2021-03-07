TWENTYMAN: 5 pro days to watch this week

3. Oklahoma, Friday, March 12

Who to watch: One of the top center prospects in this year's draft class is Oklahoma's Creed Humphrey, who is the No. 4 interior blocker (guards & centers), according to NFL.com's Bucky Brooks. The Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year in 2020, Humphrey was a three-year starter for the Sooners. He played pretty well down at the Senior Bowl in January.

Also keep an eye on: DE Ronnie Perkins, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, CB Tre Brown, CB Tre Norwood and OT Adrian Ealy

2. Clemson, Thursday, March 11

Who to watch: With quarterback Trevor Lawrence already taking part in his own pro day before having surgery on his non-throwing shoulder, eyes now shift to a number of other terrific Clemson products, especially running back Travis Etienne, who is battling Alabama's Najee Harris to be the first running back drafted. Etienne averaged 7.8 yards per carry and scored 53 touchdowns over his college career. He's also a good receiver out of the backfield. He shows terrific playing speed on tape. Will his timed speed match the tape?

Also keep an eye on: WR Amari Rodgers, LB James Skalski, WR Cornell Powell and OL Jackson Carman

1. North Dakota State, Friday, March 12

Who to watch: All eyes will be on quarterback Trey Lance, who is considered to be one of the top quarterback prospects in this draft, despite only playing one game last season because the school cancelled their season due to COVID-19. Lance only started 17 games in college, so there's some questions NFL decision makers will want answered. He's got terrific size (6-4, 226). He rushed for 1,100 yards and threw for 2,786 yards in his last full season in 2019. He's one of the most interesting prospects in the whole draft class.