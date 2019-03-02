TWENTYMAN: 4 Combine pass rushers who could interest Lions

Mississippi State's Montez Sweat fits the physical profile teams love from a defensive end with a terrific mix of size, power and speed. He's another name that could be in the conversation at No. 8.

Sweat (6-5, 260) compiled 53 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and a team-high 11.5 sacks this past season.

"I think I separate myself with my effort and my play," he said. "Just getting after the QB is what I do best."

Sweat also had the advantage of playing in both a 4-3 and 3-4 scheme in his time at Mississippi State.

And what about Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary? Like Allen, he's projected to come off the board a couple picks before No. 8, but he could still be there.

Gary (6-4, 277) is coming off a 44 tackle campaign for the Wolverines with seven tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 12 games.

"To be honest, I feel I'm more versatile (than the other rushers in this class)," Gary said. "I play base end, but you're able to throw me inside at three-technique. I can rush over a guard. I can stand up and rush off the edge and can drop to the flat or the hook. I can really do anything anyone wants me to be, so I'm an army swiss knife to every team."