NFL Scouting Combine

Presented by

TWENTYMAN: 10 players who impressed at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Mar 02, 2020 at 12:53 PM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

The medical checks are in, the measurements are recorded, and the interviews are in the books. The NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis is over, and NFL talent evaluators have another piece of the puzzle in their overall evaluation process leading up to the NFL Draft next month.

The game film is still the ultimate evaluator, but players can show out at the Combine and help their stock. Players can also force the evaluators back to the tape with a poor performance in Indy.

Here's a look at 10 players who had a good week at the Combine:

1. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

Simmons ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash as a 6-foot-4, 238-pound do-it-all linebacker/safety/pass rusher for the Tigers. He also notched a 39-inch vertical and an 11-foot broad jump. His athletic traits are off the charts, and he has the production on the field to back it up. He's cemented himself as a top 10 pick.

2. Tristan Wirfs, T, Iowa

He put on an absolute show in Indy. He ran a 4.85 in the 40 at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, and then set the Combine offensive lineman records in the vertical jump (36.5 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-1), two measurements that show off a player's explosiveness. He comes from the steady pipeline of Hawkeyes tackles, and likely cemented his status as a first-round pick.

3. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin

Taylor had back-to-back 2,000-yard rushing campaigns the last two years. He showed off his home-run speed at the Combine to go along with all his collegiate production (6,174 career yards and 42 touchdowns) by running the 40 in 4.39 seconds, the best among all running backs. His performance in Indy could make him the first running back selected.

4. Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame

Claypool measured in at 6-foot-4, 238 pounds. He blazed the 40 in 4.42 seconds, making him just the second receiver in Combine history to measure at least 6-foot-4 and at least 235 pounds and run a sub-4.5 second 40-yard dash. The other was Calvin Johnson. Claypool also did 19 reps on bench and had a 40.5-inch vertical. His size and athletic traits give him position flex.

Related Links

5. Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne

Dugger will always face questions about the competition he faced in Division II, but there are zero questions after last week about how he measures up to his peers athletically. The 6-1, 217-pound safety recorded a 42-inch vertical, 11-foot-2 broad jump and 4.49-second 40-yard dash.

6. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor

Measured in at 6-foot-3 and 207 pounds and ran the 40 in 4.38 seconds, which was tied for third among all receivers. He led all pass catchers with a 6.66-second three-cone drill. Mims caught 182 passes for 2,901 yards and 28 touchdowns over the past three seasons.

7. C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida: No cornerback in this class is going to overtake Ohio State's Jeff Okudah as the top player at the position in this draft, but there are a lot of guys vying for that next spot. Henderson made a pretty darn good case for himself in Indy. He ran the 40 in 4.39 seconds and was pretty smooth in the on-field workouts. I wouldn't be surprised if Henderson is the second cornerback off the board.

2020 NFL Combine workout photos: Defensive backs

View photos of the defensive backs working out at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Clemson defensive back Tanner Muse runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
1 / 22

Clemson defensive back Tanner Muse runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
2 / 22

Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Clemson defensive back K'Von Wallace runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
3 / 22

Clemson defensive back K'Von Wallace runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive back Jordan Fuller runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
4 / 22

Ohio State defensive back Jordan Fuller runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
California defensive back Jaylinn Hawkins runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
5 / 22

California defensive back Jaylinn Hawkins runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Lenoir-Rhyne defensive back Kyle Dugger runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
6 / 22

Lenoir-Rhyne defensive back Kyle Dugger runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
7 / 22

Florida International defensive back Stantley Thomas-Oliver runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
SMU defensive back Rodney Clemons runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
8 / 22

SMU defensive back Rodney Clemons runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Central Florida defensive back Nevelle Clarke runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
9 / 22

Central Florida defensive back Nevelle Clarke runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Southern Illinois defensive back Jeremy Chinn runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
10 / 22

Southern Illinois defensive back Jeremy Chinn runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Georgia defensive back J R Reed runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
11 / 22

Georgia defensive back J R Reed runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
12 / 22

Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Pittsburgh defensive back Dane Jackson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
13 / 22

Pittsburgh defensive back Dane Jackson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
UCLA defensive back Darnay Holmes runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
14 / 22

UCLA defensive back Darnay Holmes runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Florida defensive back C J Henderson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
15 / 22

Florida defensive back C J Henderson runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Oklahoma State defensive back A J Green runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
16 / 22

Oklahoma State defensive back A J Green runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Auburn defensive back Javaris Davis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
17 / 22

Auburn defensive back Javaris Davis runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Mississippi State defensive back Brian Cole II runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
18 / 22

Mississippi State defensive back Brian Cole II runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah stretches at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
19 / 22

Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah stretches at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
California defensive back Jaylinn Hawkins runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
20 / 22

California defensive back Jaylinn Hawkins runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
21 / 22

Michigan defensive back Josh Metellus runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
22 / 22

Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

8. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

The production from Jefferson last season jumps off the page (111 catches, 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns). The 6-foot-1, 202-pound receiver ran a 4.43 in the 40 and stood out in the on-field drills. This is a loaded receiver class. Teams are going to find difference makers all the way into the end of Day 2 of the draft, and potentially into Day 3.

9. Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois

Like Dugger, Chinn faces questions about the level of competition he faced, but he hit the Combine out of the park with athletic testing and on-field work. He measured in at 6-foot-3, 221 pounds. He put up a 41-inch vertical, 11-foot-6 broad jump and had an impressive 40 time of 4.45 seconds.

10. Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville:

At 6-foot-7 and 364 pounds, Becton created an early buzz at the combine when it was revealed he has just 17 percent body fat at that weight. He later ran the 40 in 5.10 seconds with a good 1.77 second split. His 40 time is the fastest ever recorded by a player who weighs more than 347 pounds, per Pro Football Reference.

Related Content

news

10 players who impressed at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects who improved their draft stock at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Could Lions be interested in drafting an interior DL from this deep draft class?

The 2022 draft class is stacked with interior defensive line talent. Could one of those players interest the Detroit Lions?

news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 4 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 4 of prospect availability at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

2022 draft class features several versatile linebackers that could interest Lions

If the Detroit Lions want to add talent and depth to the linebacker position this offseason, the 2022 draft class has a few versatile playmakers who can help a team right away.

news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 3 of prospect availability at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Hutchinson vs. Thibodeaux: Who's the top pass rusher in this draft?

The projected top two pass rushers in the 2022 NFL Draft spoke to the media Friday at the Combine.

news

NFC NORTH: What the head coaches are saying

See what Matt LaFleur, Kevin O'Connell, Matt Eberflus and Dan Campbell had to say at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 2 of prospect availability at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Lions could bolster tight end depth via NFL Draft

If the Detroit Lions want to bolster their depth at tight end, the 2022 draft class could be a good place to look.

news

QB prospects have high praise for Lions coaching staff

The quarterback prospects the Detroit Lions worked with at the Senior Bowl had high praise for the coaching staff when speaking to the media Wednesday.

news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 1 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 1 of prospect availability at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Advertising