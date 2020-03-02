TWENTYMAN: 10 players who impressed at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

The medical checks are in, the measurements are recorded, and the interviews are in the books. The NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis is over, and NFL talent evaluators have another piece of the puzzle in their overall evaluation process leading up to the NFL Draft next month.
The game film is still the ultimate evaluator, but players can show out at the Combine and help their stock. Players can also force the evaluators back to the tape with a poor performance in Indy.
Here's a look at 10 players who had a good week at the Combine:
1. Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson
Simmons ran a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash as a 6-foot-4, 238-pound do-it-all linebacker/safety/pass rusher for the Tigers. He also notched a 39-inch vertical and an 11-foot broad jump. His athletic traits are off the charts, and he has the production on the field to back it up. He's cemented himself as a top 10 pick.
2. Tristan Wirfs, T, Iowa
He put on an absolute show in Indy. He ran a 4.85 in the 40 at 6-foot-5, 320 pounds, and then set the Combine offensive lineman records in the vertical jump (36.5 inches) and broad jump (10-foot-1), two measurements that show off a player's explosiveness. He comes from the steady pipeline of Hawkeyes tackles, and likely cemented his status as a first-round pick.
3. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Wisconsin
Taylor had back-to-back 2,000-yard rushing campaigns the last two years. He showed off his home-run speed at the Combine to go along with all his collegiate production (6,174 career yards and 42 touchdowns) by running the 40 in 4.39 seconds, the best among all running backs. His performance in Indy could make him the first running back selected.
4. Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame
Claypool measured in at 6-foot-4, 238 pounds. He blazed the 40 in 4.42 seconds, making him just the second receiver in Combine history to measure at least 6-foot-4 and at least 235 pounds and run a sub-4.5 second 40-yard dash. The other was Calvin Johnson. Claypool also did 19 reps on bench and had a 40.5-inch vertical. His size and athletic traits give him position flex.
5. Kyle Dugger, S, Lenoir-Rhyne
Dugger will always face questions about the competition he faced in Division II, but there are zero questions after last week about how he measures up to his peers athletically. The 6-1, 217-pound safety recorded a 42-inch vertical, 11-foot-2 broad jump and 4.49-second 40-yard dash.
6. Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
Measured in at 6-foot-3 and 207 pounds and ran the 40 in 4.38 seconds, which was tied for third among all receivers. He led all pass catchers with a 6.66-second three-cone drill. Mims caught 182 passes for 2,901 yards and 28 touchdowns over the past three seasons.
7. C.J. Henderson, CB, Florida: No cornerback in this class is going to overtake Ohio State's Jeff Okudah as the top player at the position in this draft, but there are a lot of guys vying for that next spot. Henderson made a pretty darn good case for himself in Indy. He ran the 40 in 4.39 seconds and was pretty smooth in the on-field workouts. I wouldn't be surprised if Henderson is the second cornerback off the board.
8. Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
The production from Jefferson last season jumps off the page (111 catches, 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns). The 6-foot-1, 202-pound receiver ran a 4.43 in the 40 and stood out in the on-field drills. This is a loaded receiver class. Teams are going to find difference makers all the way into the end of Day 2 of the draft, and potentially into Day 3.
9. Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois
Like Dugger, Chinn faces questions about the level of competition he faced, but he hit the Combine out of the park with athletic testing and on-field work. He measured in at 6-foot-3, 221 pounds. He put up a 41-inch vertical, 11-foot-6 broad jump and had an impressive 40 time of 4.45 seconds.
10. Mekhi Becton, OT, Louisville:
At 6-foot-7 and 364 pounds, Becton created an early buzz at the combine when it was revealed he has just 17 percent body fat at that weight. He later ran the 40 in 5.10 seconds with a good 1.77 second split. His 40 time is the fastest ever recorded by a player who weighs more than 347 pounds, per Pro Football Reference.