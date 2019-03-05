TWENTYMAN: 10 players who impressed at 2019 Combine

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Murray didn't take part in any of the speed testing or on-field drills, but the biggest box he had to check off was his height. At 5-foot-10 and an eighth of an inch, teams will feel much better about him than if he came in under 5-foot-10. He'll run and throw at Oklahoma's pro day, and it won't be surprising if he impresses teams with the on-field work in Norman.

Garrett Bradbury, C, N.C. State

Bradbury might be the best center in the draft, and possibly a first-round pick. He ran 4.92-seconds in the 40-yard dash at 306 pounds. He was also one of the top offensive linemen in on-field drills. He was a technician in those drills, and teams like linemen who come into the league ahead of the game from a technique standpoint.

Juan Thornhill, S, Virginia