TIM AND MIKE: Week 14 observations

On the run: The Lions had a good running game going with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery sharing the load. Both had 66 yards, with 11 carries for Gibbs and 10 for Montgomery. When they got behind, they had featured the passing game – which wasn't effective. – Mike O'Hara

Offensive hibernation: Detroit went three-and-out on its first three second-half drives, fumbled a snap, turned the ball over on downs twice and threw an interception. The Lions didn't earn their first first down of the second half until under nine minutes remaining in the game. A rare dud for one of the most consistently good offenses all season long. They'll no-doubt be looking to bounce back Saturday night at home against a Denver defense that's 26th in points allowed and 30th in total defense. – Tim Twentyman