TIM AND MIKE: Week 14 observations

Dec 11, 2023 at 01:31 PM
HEADSHOT PLACEHOLDER
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

On the run: The Lions had a good running game going with Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery sharing the load. Both had 66 yards, with 11 carries for Gibbs and 10 for Montgomery. When they got behind, they had featured the passing game – which wasn't effective. – Mike O'Hara

Offensive hibernation: Detroit went three-and-out on its first three second-half drives, fumbled a snap, turned the ball over on downs twice and threw an interception. The Lions didn't earn their first first down of the second half until under nine minutes remaining in the game. A rare dud for one of the most consistently good offenses all season long. They'll no-doubt be looking to bounce back Saturday night at home against a Denver defense that's 26th in points allowed and 30th in total defense. – Tim Twentyman

Short stuff: The Lions had only four passing plays that gained at least 13 yards. Wide receiver Jameson Williams was targeted for one pass. It was incomplete on a deep route down the left sideline. Williams also had one carry for four yards. – Mike O'Hara

Done with Bears: No one is happier to see no more games currently on the schedule against the Chicago Bears than quarterback Jared Goff. He's thrown five interceptions in two games against Chicago this season. He has five interceptions against every other team total so far this season. – Tim Twentyman

Winning records: Victories Sunday by the Broncos and Vikings means the Lions will face teams that have winning records going into next week's games. The Broncos and Vikings are both 7-6. The Cowboys are 10-3 after a win over the Eagles Sunday night. – Mike O'Hara

Fourth down: Detroit was 1-for-5 on fourth down against the Bears Sunday. On the season, Detroit's gone for it on fourth down 32 times, which is second most behind only Carolina (36). The Lions have converted on 14 of those. Their fourth-down percentage of 43.8 percent ranks 24th. – Tim Twentyman

Comish production: The Lions have been clamoring for some production opposite Aidan Hutchinson all season. On Sunday, John Cominsky provided some. He had seven tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and two quarterback hits. – Tim Twentyman

Cornerback rotation: Cornerback Jerry Jacobs allowed the seventh touchdown in his coverage area this season on D.J. Moore's 38-yard third-quarter score. We saw defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn work in veteran cornerback Kindle Vildor some in Chicago. He played 17 snaps to Jacobs' 53. I'm curious if we'll see Vildor play even more down the stretch. – Tim Twentyman

