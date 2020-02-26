NFL Scouting Combine

Presented by

TIM AND MIKE: Combine Day 2 observations

Feb 26, 2020 at 12:41 PM
Tim Twentyman & Mike OHara

Detroitlions.com Writers

U-M rush judgment: Competing in the tough SEC, Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills faced some of the nation's top pass rushers on a weekly basis. Asked Wednesday who was the toughest pass rusher he faced, Wills looked north – to Michigan linebacker Josh Uche, who had 8.5 sacks in 2019 and made an impression on Wills in Alabama's 35-16 win in the Citrus Bowl.

"He was a really good pass rusher," Wills said. "He had some good counter moves, some speed to him. It was a good matchup." – Mike O'Hara

Fastest man here: It's a dream for Western Michigan University running back LeVante Bellamy to be here at the Combine this week. He's wanted to compete here in Indy since he was just a kid. His mother used to let him stay home from school to watch some of the Combine drills. Bellamy should put on a show this week in the 40-yard dash. He ran it in 4.24 seconds in Kalamazoo last year. – Tim Twentyman

2020 NFL Scouting Combine photos: Feb. 26

View photos from media availability at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 in Indianapolis.

Boise State offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
1 / 45

Boise State offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington offensive lineman Trey Adams speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 45

Washington offensive lineman Trey Adams speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Auburn offensive lineman Jack Driscoll speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
3 / 45

Auburn offensive lineman Jack Driscoll speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
4 / 45

Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
5 / 45

LSU offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington offensive lineman Nick Harris speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
6 / 45

Washington offensive lineman Nick Harris speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
7 / 45

Louisville offensive lineman Mekhi Becton speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
8 / 45

Michigan offensive lineman Ben Bredeson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
9 / 45

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
10 / 45

LSU offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston offensive lineman Joshua Jones speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
11 / 45

Houston offensive lineman Joshua Jones speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon offensive lineman Jake Hanson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
12 / 45

Oregon offensive lineman Jake Hanson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Washington offensive lineman Nick Harris speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
13 / 45

Washington offensive lineman Nick Harris speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Auburn offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
14 / 45

Auburn offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Auburn offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
15 / 45

Auburn offensive lineman Prince Tega Wanogho speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
16 / 45

Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
17 / 45

Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Texas Christian offensive lineman Lucas Niang speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
18 / 45

Texas Christian offensive lineman Lucas Niang speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
19 / 45

Michigan offensive lineman Cesar Ruiz speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
20 / 45

Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State offensive lineman Jonah Jackson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
21 / 45

Ohio State offensive lineman Jonah Jackson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
22 / 45

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
23 / 45

Iowa offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Michigan offensive lineman Jon Runyan speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
24 / 45

Michigan offensive lineman Jon Runyan speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Oregon offensive lineman Shane Lemieux speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
25 / 45

Oregon offensive lineman Shane Lemieux speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
26 / 45

Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
27 / 45

Georgia offensive lineman Andrew Thomas speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
USC offensive lineman Austin Jackson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
28 / 45

USC offensive lineman Austin Jackson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama offensive lineman Jedrick Wills speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
29 / 45

Alabama offensive lineman Jedrick Wills speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
30 / 45

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
31 / 45

Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State offensive lineman Jonah Jackson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
32 / 45

Ohio State offensive lineman Jonah Jackson speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia offensive lineman Solomon Kindley speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
33 / 45

Georgia offensive lineman Solomon Kindley speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State running back J. K. Dobbins speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
34 / 45

Ohio State running back J. K. Dobbins speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Florida State running back Cam Akers speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
35 / 45

Florida State running back Cam Akers speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
36 / 45

Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston offensive lineman Joshua Jones speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
37 / 45

Houston offensive lineman Joshua Jones speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
38 / 45

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
39 / 45

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Maryland running back Anthony McFarland speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
40 / 45

Maryland running back Anthony McFarland speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
41 / 45

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
42 / 45

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Maryland running back Anthony McFarland speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
43 / 45

Maryland running back Anthony McFarland speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
44 / 45

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Maryland running back Anthony McFarland speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
45 / 45

Maryland running back Anthony McFarland speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Charlie Neibergall/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Measuring up: For the second straight year, Arizona State has a highly rated wide receiver. Last year it was 6-foot-4 N'Keal Harry, who was drafted by the Patriots with the last pick in the first round. This year it's Brandon Aiyuk, who's 5-11 but plays like he's 6-3 or 6-4 because of his long arms and vertical jump. Asked how he'll do in the vertical jump test, Aiyuk replied: "See you Thursday." – Mike O'Hara

Self-taught: LSU's Lloyd Cushenberry was a tackle in high school and actually taught himself how to play center before he enrolled at LSU by watching YouTube videos. When he got on campus, he stole a ball from the equipment room, and he and his freshman quarterback roommate at the time worked together until Cushenberry got the rhythm down. He is now considered one of the top centers in this draft. –Tim Twentyman

Back to back: Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins wants to be versatile, so it's no surprise that he picked Christian McCaffrey as the NFL back he wants to emulate. McCaffrey had 1,387 yards rushing and 1,005 receiving in 2019, his third season with Carolina. "He's built a lot like me," Dobbins said. "Maybe a little taller. He's a tough runner. He can do a lot." – Mike O'Hara

Musically inclined: Andrew Thomas stands 6-foot-8 and weighs 308 pounds. Something tells me he stood out on the drumline in his high school marching band. Thomas played the drums all through high school and even pulled double duty during football pep rallies. He would wear his jersey on the drumline and later join his teammates during the rally. – Tim Twentyman

Senior Bowl benefit: Teams are allowed 45 formal interviews with prospects here at the Combine this week, which is down from 60 last year. Another benefit of coaching the Senior Bowl for the Lions this year is they can probably cross off the 70 or so prospects they spent the whole week coaching in Mobile off their interview list because they really got to know those kids through that process. – Tim Twentyman

Related Content

news

10 players who impressed at 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects who improved their draft stock at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

O'HARA: What we learned from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Could Lions be interested in drafting an interior DL from this deep draft class?

The 2022 draft class is stacked with interior defensive line talent. Could one of those players interest the Detroit Lions?

news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 4 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 4 of prospect availability at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

2022 draft class features several versatile linebackers that could interest Lions

If the Detroit Lions want to add talent and depth to the linebacker position this offseason, the 2022 draft class has a few versatile playmakers who can help a team right away.

news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 3 of prospect availability at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Hutchinson vs. Thibodeaux: Who's the top pass rusher in this draft?

The projected top two pass rushers in the 2022 NFL Draft spoke to the media Friday at the Combine.

news

NFC NORTH: What the head coaches are saying

See what Matt LaFleur, Kevin O'Connell, Matt Eberflus and Dan Campbell had to say at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 2 of prospect availability at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

news

Lions could bolster tight end depth via NFL Draft

If the Detroit Lions want to bolster their depth at tight end, the 2022 draft class could be a good place to look.

news

QB prospects have high praise for Lions coaching staff

The quarterback prospects the Detroit Lions worked with at the Senior Bowl had high praise for the coaching staff when speaking to the media Wednesday.

news

TWENTYMAN: Combine Day 1 observations

Tim Twentyman shares his observations from Day 1 of prospect availability at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Advertising