TIM AND MIKE: Combine Day 2 observations

Measuring up: For the second straight year, Arizona State has a highly rated wide receiver. Last year it was 6-foot-4 N'Keal Harry, who was drafted by the Patriots with the last pick in the first round. This year it's Brandon Aiyuk, who's 5-11 but plays like he's 6-3 or 6-4 because of his long arms and vertical jump. Asked how he'll do in the vertical jump test, Aiyuk replied: "See you Thursday." – Mike O'Hara

Self-taught: LSU's Lloyd Cushenberry was a tackle in high school and actually taught himself how to play center before he enrolled at LSU by watching YouTube videos. When he got on campus, he stole a ball from the equipment room, and he and his freshman quarterback roommate at the time worked together until Cushenberry got the rhythm down. He is now considered one of the top centers in this draft. –Tim Twentyman