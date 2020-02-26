TIM AND MIKE: Combine Day 2 observations

U-M rush judgment: Competing in the tough SEC, Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills faced some of the nation's top pass rushers on a weekly basis. Asked Wednesday who was the toughest pass rusher he faced, Wills looked north – to Michigan linebacker Josh Uche, who had 8.5 sacks in 2019 and made an impression on Wills in Alabama's 35-16 win in the Citrus Bowl.
"He was a really good pass rusher," Wills said. "He had some good counter moves, some speed to him. It was a good matchup." – Mike O'Hara
Fastest man here: It's a dream for Western Michigan University running back LeVante Bellamy to be here at the Combine this week. He's wanted to compete here in Indy since he was just a kid. His mother used to let him stay home from school to watch some of the Combine drills. Bellamy should put on a show this week in the 40-yard dash. He ran it in 4.24 seconds in Kalamazoo last year. – Tim Twentyman
View photos from media availability at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 in Indianapolis.
Measuring up: For the second straight year, Arizona State has a highly rated wide receiver. Last year it was 6-foot-4 N'Keal Harry, who was drafted by the Patriots with the last pick in the first round. This year it's Brandon Aiyuk, who's 5-11 but plays like he's 6-3 or 6-4 because of his long arms and vertical jump. Asked how he'll do in the vertical jump test, Aiyuk replied: "See you Thursday." – Mike O'Hara
Self-taught: LSU's Lloyd Cushenberry was a tackle in high school and actually taught himself how to play center before he enrolled at LSU by watching YouTube videos. When he got on campus, he stole a ball from the equipment room, and he and his freshman quarterback roommate at the time worked together until Cushenberry got the rhythm down. He is now considered one of the top centers in this draft. –Tim Twentyman
Back to back: Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins wants to be versatile, so it's no surprise that he picked Christian McCaffrey as the NFL back he wants to emulate. McCaffrey had 1,387 yards rushing and 1,005 receiving in 2019, his third season with Carolina. "He's built a lot like me," Dobbins said. "Maybe a little taller. He's a tough runner. He can do a lot." – Mike O'Hara
Musically inclined: Andrew Thomas stands 6-foot-8 and weighs 308 pounds. Something tells me he stood out on the drumline in his high school marching band. Thomas played the drums all through high school and even pulled double duty during football pep rallies. He would wear his jersey on the drumline and later join his teammates during the rally. – Tim Twentyman
Senior Bowl benefit: Teams are allowed 45 formal interviews with prospects here at the Combine this week, which is down from 60 last year. Another benefit of coaching the Senior Bowl for the Lions this year is they can probably cross off the 70 or so prospects they spent the whole week coaching in Mobile off their interview list because they really got to know those kids through that process. – Tim Twentyman