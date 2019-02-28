TIM AND MIKE: Combine Day 1 observations

A step in the process: OT Orlando Brown of Oklahoma saw his stock drop considerably at last year's Combine after one of the worst testing performances in the event's history. Considered a potential first-round pick coming in to the Combine, Brown was ultimately selected in the third round by Baltimore. Brown won the Ravens starting right tackle job the second month of the season, and finished the year with a positive grade from Pro Football Focus. Brown was graded among the top 27 tackles in the NFL. Brown is an excellent reminder that the Combine is just a piece of the overall evaluation of players. – Tim Twentyman

QB memory: Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is another example that all future stars don't sit in the Combine's bright lights. In 2003, a media friend suggested interviewing an obscure quarterback from Eastern Illinois sitting at a table alone. For a while it was the three of us – two writers and Romo, who signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent and went on to have a fine career. – Mike O'Hara

Versatile linemen: Lions general manager Bob Quinn said Wednesday that he likes the depth of this year's offensive line class. He's drafted a number of offensive linemen over the years, and values the trenches. Depending on what happens with T.J. Lang, the Lions could have an immediate need at guard, and at the very least have to be thinking about the future inside with Lang and center Graham Glasgow heading into the final year of their contracts. There are a number of offensive linemen in this year's draft with position versatility, something both Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia like. Guys like Christopher Lindstrom (Boston College), Dalton Risner (Kansas State), Cody Ford (Oklahoma) and Garrett Bradbury (N.C. State) have played multiple spots upfront in college and could interest the Lions. – Tim Twentyman