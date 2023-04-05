Returning to Detroit was 'an easy choice' for Jones Jr.

The Detroit Lions had a void at wide receiver when DJ Chark signed with Carolina in free agency. They've filled it with a familiar face.
The Lions agreed to a one-year contract with veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., who spent five seasons with the team from 2016-2020.
Jones said Wednesday after signing the deal that he made the decision to sign in Detroit after consulting his family on vacation in Belize. Jones lives on the west coast, and said if he wasn't going to play for a west coast team there was only one other option in his book. His family agreed.
"I kind of always had a feeling because I think that this team is better equipped than any other team that I was considering and it's home for me," Jones said. "Really, it was an easy choice. I made it in Belize, too. It was pretty cool."
Jones said he loves the coaching staff and front office, and the culture they are building here in Detroit. He also loved the fact that GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell made it clear in free agency they really wanted him here.
Jones, 33, caught 46 passes for 519 yards and three touchdowns last season with the Jaguars. He caught 289 passes for 4,296 yards and 36 touchdowns in his previous five seasons in Detroit.
Jones will undoubtedly help take some of the pressure off losing Chark because of his ability to catch the deep ball and make plays in traffic.
"I think we're both excited," Jones said of initial conversations he's had with Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. "Obviously, he's seen me play, he's seen me practice and stuff, we know each other very well. The initial conversation is just competing. You know I'm a competitor and I love getting out there and competing no matter what.
"In terms of my role in the offense, I'm going to compete and I'm going to do the same things that I know how to do. That's go up and get the ball. Wherever he needs me, I'll be in that position."
Jones joins Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond, Quintez Cephus and others to help round out a pretty versatile and deep receiver room in Detroit.
"They have great talent on the team, which I'm excited about," Jones said. "I'm just happy to come here and fill any role they need me to fill as well as still be me and making those plays at Ford Field. I think that's what makes me most excited."
Jones said there was one other matter that needed to be discussed after settling on the destination. Jones said a family vote determined he would be wearing No. 0 in Detroit with No. 11 already taken by Raymond.