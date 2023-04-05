Returning to Detroit was 'an easy choice' for Jones Jr.

The Detroit Lions had a void at wide receiver when DJ Chark signed with Carolina in free agency. They've filled it with a familiar face.

The Lions agreed to a one-year contract with veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., who spent five seasons with the team from 2016-2020.

Jones said Wednesday after signing the deal that he made the decision to sign in Detroit after consulting his family on vacation in Belize. Jones lives on the west coast, and said if he wasn't going to play for a west coast team there was only one other option in his book. His family agreed.