Lions sign unrestricted free agent WR Marvin Jones Jr.

Apr 05, 2023 at 05:03 PM

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent WR Marvin Jones Jr. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Jones Jr. returns to Detroit after two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2021-22), where he appeared in 33 games (26 starts) and recorded 119 receptions for 1,361 yards (11.4 avg.) and seven touchdowns.

Prior to Jacksonville, Jones Jr. spent five seasons with the Lions (2016-20). He ranks third in franchise history with 36 receiving touchdowns for the club.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals after they selected him in the fifth round (166th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft out of California. In 145-career games (114 starts), Jones Jr. has totaled 542 receptions for 7,386 yards (13.6 avg.) and 58 touchdowns.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) celebrates after catching a pass in the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) walks off the field during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jaguars defeated the Cowboys 40-34 in overtime. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) celebrates with quarterback Trevor Lawrence after Jones caught a pass from Lawrence in the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) looks to run past Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) during an NFL football game at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. The Denver Broncos defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 21-17. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) walks off the field after an NFL football game defeating the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Gary McCullough/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass between Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) and linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) runs a pass route during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, January 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) cathches a pass during an NFL wild-card football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Chargers 31-30. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Gary McCullough/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. warms up before NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) runs onto the field for an NFL wild-card football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Gary McCullough/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Chargers 31-30. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Gary McCullough/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) catches a pass in the end zone for a 10-yard touchdown in front of Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. catches a pass for a 33-yard gain as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie (21) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) in action during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 20-16. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
Gary McCullough/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 in Detroit. The Vikings defeated the Lions 37-35. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 in Detroit. The Vikings defeated the Lions 37-35. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) scores a touchdown during an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 in Chicago, IL. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during a NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 in Glendale, AZ. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Lions/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. (11) during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 in Charlotte, NC. (Detroit Lions via AP).
Lions/Detroit Lions
