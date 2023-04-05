Lions sign unrestricted free agent WR Marvin Jones Jr.

Allen Park, Mich. – The Detroit Lions announced today that they have signed unrestricted free agent WR Marvin Jones Jr. Contract terms were not disclosed.
Jones Jr. returns to Detroit after two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars (2021-22), where he appeared in 33 games (26 starts) and recorded 119 receptions for 1,361 yards (11.4 avg.) and seven touchdowns.
Prior to Jacksonville, Jones Jr. spent five seasons with the Lions (2016-20). He ranks third in franchise history with 36 receiving touchdowns for the club.
He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Cincinnati Bengals after they selected him in the fifth round (166th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft out of California. In 145-career games (114 starts), Jones Jr. has totaled 542 receptions for 7,386 yards (13.6 avg.) and 58 touchdowns.
View photos of Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr.