Meet the Prospect: Quentin Johnston

How he fits: Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell both said at the Annual League Meetings last week they still had an eye on the wide receiver position after veteran DJ Chark left for Carolina in free agency. That was before the reported signing of veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., 33, to a one-year deal.

Jones' signing would give the Lions a pretty solid receiver room that includes Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond, Quintez Cephus and others. It is still worth mentioning this comment from Holmes when asked about the receiver position in Detroit last week: "You never really can have enough of those guys, just to be honest with you."

This isn't as strong a receiver class as we've seen in recent drafts. Johnston has been pegged as the third or fourth best receiver, depending on who you read or listen to, and that's likely to make him a mid to late first-round pick.