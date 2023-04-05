Meet the Prospect: Quentin Johnston

Apr 05, 2023 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Name: Quentin Johnston

Position: Wide receiver

School: TCU

Ht/Wt: 6-3, 208

40-yard dash: 4.49 seconds (pro day)

Bench: Did not bench

Vertical: 40.5 inches

Broad: 11-foot-2

3-cone: 7.15 seconds (pro day)

20-yard shuttle: Did not run

Meet the Prospect: Quentin Johnston

View photos of NFL prospect Quentin Johnston.

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs a route against Kansas cornerback Ra'Mello Dotson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
1 / 15

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs a route against Kansas cornerback Ra'Mello Dotson (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston lines up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tarleton State in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
2 / 15

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston lines up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Tarleton State in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LM Otero/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) dodges the tackle by Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
3 / 15

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) dodges the tackle by Kansas safety Kenny Logan Jr. (1) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Reed Hoffmann/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) carries the ball on a touchdown run against Kansas State During an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)
4 / 15

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) carries the ball on a touchdown run against Kansas State During an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez)

Richard W. Rodriguez/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) celebrates a touchdown against Texas with wide receiver Taye Barber (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
5 / 15

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) celebrates a touchdown against Texas with wide receiver Taye Barber (4) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Stephen Spillman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) is defended by West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
6 / 15

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) is defended by West Virginia cornerback Charles Woods (9) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Morgantown, W.Va., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)

Kathleen Batten/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) is seen during an NCAA football game against Oklahoma on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 55-24. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
7 / 15

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) is seen during an NCAA football game against Oklahoma on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 55-24. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) catches the game-winning touchdown under pressure from Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
8 / 15

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) catches the game-winning touchdown under pressure from Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Charlie Riedel/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
9 / 15

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) is seen during an NCAA football game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 43-40 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)
10 / 15

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) is seen during an NCAA football game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Fort Worth, Texas. TCU won 43-40 in double overtime. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Brandon Wade/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs with the ball in front of Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb (0) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)
11 / 15

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs with the ball in front of Oklahoma State linebacker Mason Cobb (0) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Sam Hodde)

Sam Hodde/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs a route against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
12 / 15

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs a route against Texas during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Stephen Spillman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs past Texas linebacker Jett Bush (43) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
13 / 15

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) runs past Texas linebacker Jett Bush (43) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Stephen Spillman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) celebrates a catch for a first down in the second half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)
14 / 15

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) celebrates a catch for a first down in the second half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game against Kansas State, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

LM Otero/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) and running back Kendre Miller (33) celebrate the team's win over Texas in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
15 / 15

TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) and running back Kendre Miller (33) celebrate the team's win over Texas in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Stephen Spillman/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
How he fits: Lions general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell both said at the Annual League Meetings last week they still had an eye on the wide receiver position after veteran DJ Chark left for Carolina in free agency. That was before the reported signing of veteran wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr., 33, to a one-year deal.

Jones' signing would give the Lions a pretty solid receiver room that includes Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, Josh Reynolds, Kalif Raymond, Quintez Cephus and others. It is still worth mentioning this comment from Holmes when asked about the receiver position in Detroit last week: "You never really can have enough of those guys, just to be honest with you."

This isn't as strong a receiver class as we've seen in recent drafts. Johnston has been pegged as the third or fourth best receiver, depending on who you read or listen to, and that's likely to make him a mid to late first-round pick.

He topped TCU in receiving this past season with 60 receptions for 1,069 yards (17.8 average) and six touchdowns helping the Horned Frogs reach the national championship game. Johnston is a big-bodied receiver with a career yards per reception average of 19.0, so he could plug into that "X" receiver spot in Ben Johnson's offense and allow Williams to be a chess piece to move all around the formation. Johnston is at his best on the deep ball route, with a 97.1 receiving grade from Pro Football Focus when targeted on post routes.

Key observations: Johnston's 18 forced missed tackles this past season ranked eighth among Power Five receivers. He forced 45 missed tackles in three seasons at TCU.

What they had to say about him: "Freaky athlete for his size, Quentin Johnston has a unique combination of speed, strength and tracking skills. He is raw at the top of routes and drops too many should-be completions, but Johnston can break tackles and offers the most upside of any receiver prospect in this class." – Dane Brugler, The Athletic

How he stacks up: Brugler has Johnston as his No. 29 overall prospect on his most recent Big Board and the fourth best receiver available behind Jordan Addison (USC), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State) and Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee).

Johnston also comes in at No. 29 on NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 Big Board. He's also the fourth highest ranked receiver on that list behind Addison, Smith-Njigba and Zay Flowers of Boston College. NFL.com's Bucky Brooks has Johnston as his third best receiver available behind Smith-Njigba and Flowers.

Scouts Inc. gives Johnston a draft grade of 92, which they describe as a player who demonstrates rare abilities and can create mismatches that have an obvious impact on the game. A premier college player that has all the skill to take over a game and play at a championship level. He rates in the top 5 players in the nation at his position and is considered a first-round draft prospect.

What he had to say: "I'm a 6-3, 6-4 receiver that's able to create real separation at the top of my routes, in and out of my breaks and yards after catch is top tier," Johnston told the Dallas Morning News after his pro day last week when asked why he's the top receiver in the draft. "I've set records in the Big 12 for most of my first and second year combined. I feel like (I'm a) big (target) when I'm at the top of my route and (in) the deep route, I'm real good as well."

