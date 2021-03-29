Recent trades won't change Detroit Lions' draft plans

"Things won't really surprise you so much when you start seeing that movement kind of go around in front of you, or whatever the case is, you're really not caught off guard," Holmes said. "Not saying that I knew things were going to happen, but when it happened and when they unfold, you're really not caught off guard, but it doesn't change really our approach in terms of what our plans are."

Holmes said he'll be ready for any scenario on draft day, whether that's trusting the process and taking the best player on his board at No. 7, or having an understanding about the trade market behind him and having a plan for those potential scenarios as well.

"We do our work that we do and make sure that we can do as much as we can in terms of making sure that we're aware of what's behind us, what's in front of us," Homes said. "Like I was saying earlier about knowing the QB class regardless of your circumstance, that all helps kind of make a better prediction or forecast.

"There's players that we feel really, really good about that you know, staying at where we're currently are, that we feel comfortable with selecting. So, that's not the sole focus in terms of that.