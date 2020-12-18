NOTEBOOK: Peterson has high praise for Titans' Derrick Henry

SANU IMPACT

Veteran wide receiver Mohamed Sanu has been making an impact for Detroit ever since being elevated to the active roster from the practice squad a few weeks ago. He caught a touchdown pass on Thanksgiving, and has had an explosive catch of 20-plus yards in each of Detroit's last two contests.

"Really impressed with Mohamed," Bevell said Friday. "The thing I think you probably wouldn't notice as well is just his savviness in terms of playing the game. He has a great understanding of the game; he has a great feel.

"There's different kinds of guys that we talk about when we put a picture up there of what the play will look like. There's guys that are line runners, then there's guys that have the ability to interpret that line, and he's one of those that just has a really good feel, very friendly for the quarterback with the communication with the body language and that kind of thing. You kind of know exactly what he's going to do because he does the right thing."

Sanu came to Detroit late this year, and he has been able to jump right into the offense in a pretty seamless transition. It's a credit to his experience and feel for the game. Tennessee's defense is also allowing 273.6 passing yards per game, the fourth most in the NFL.

GOLLADAY UPDATE

Wide receiver Kenny Golladay has been dealing with a muscle strain, which he said Friday was a hip flexor. He said he tweaked it when he was trying to come back a few weeks ago, and the injury has lingered.

"Still just trying to work myself back," he said. "It's still just not ready yet."

Golladay also said there is no truth that his contract situation is tied to him not practicing or playing.

Golladay, who is a free agent this offseason, said he wants to be here long term and would prefer a long-term deal be worked out once a new general manager is hired and the team gets to that point in the offseason. He said he'd prefer a new contract as opposed to the franchise tag.