Swift looking to finish season strong after shaking off rust

Lions running backs coach Kyle Caskey was admittedly a little hesitant watching rookie running back D’Andre Swift play early on against Green Bay last week after Swift missed the previous three games with concussion symptoms and an illness that was causing Swift to suffer severe headaches.

It wasn't until Swift caught a pass and took a big hit and Caskey saw Swift pop right up that Caskey knew Swift was fine.

Swift notched 50 yards on 11 touches in his first game back last Sunday in nearly a month, and Caskey said Wednesday that Swift has been "his normal self" this week. That's good news for a Lions team trying to get back in the win column Sunday against a 9-4 Tennessee Titans team ranked in the top 15 in the NFL defending the run.