One Pridecast Episode 102: Week 15

On the latest episode of the One Pridecast presented by MGM Grand Detroit, Tori Petry talks with Mike O'Hara about the Lions hiring former LB Chris Spielman as a special assistant, the team's Week 14 loss to the Green Bay Packers and their Week 15 matchup with the Tennessee Titans.
The highlights include:
- 0:35 - Tori and Mike's reaction to the news of the Lions hiring former LB Chris Spielman
- 7:46 - Spielman's passion for the team
- 11:25 - how Spielman's role will play out in the organization
- 14:46 - impressions from the loss to Green Bay
- 18:58 - how Stafford's injury could impact the team against the Titans
- 21:23 - Mike's Pick of the Week presented by MGM Grand Detroit
- 23:20 - what to make of the final 3 games of the season
