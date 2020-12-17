NOTEBOOK: Ragnow resting vocal cords after suffering throat injury

Ragnow's non-verbal communication includes head shaking, thumbs up and having him write some stuff down. Friday he'll be reevaluated and the Lions will make a determination about his availability for Sunday then.

"I knew something was going on, but pretty crazy he was able to finish the game with that," Stafford said this week of Ragnow's injury. "Love him as a teammate. Obviously will play through a bunch and just fights every weekend for us."

If it's determined Ragnow can't play, the Lions will have to shift things around upfront. Jonah Jackson could move over from guard to play center. Joe Dahl and rookie Logan Stenberg also spent time in training camp cross-training at center.

"I have total confidence in the guys we're preparing to play," Bevell said. "As you know, there's shifting around that we will do with the offensive line to be able to handle all of those five. Always have these contingency plans in mind at – really, with the numbers that you have.