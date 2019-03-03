NFL Scouting Combine

Presented by

Montez Sweat becomes fastest DL in modern Combine history

Mar 03, 2019 at 12:48 PM
Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders (20) of the Detroit Lions carries the football and heads for the end zone to score on a 47-yard touchdown run during the Lions 38-6 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the 1991 NFC Divisional Playoff Game on January 1991 NFC Divisional Playoff Game - Dallas Cowboys vs Detroit Lions - January 5, 1992 (AP Photo/NFL Photos)
Lindsay Miller

Managing Editor

Mississippi State defensive end Montez Sweat made history Sunday morning as he became the fastest defensive lineman at the Combine.

Sweat (6-5, 260) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds, breaking the previous record for a defensive lineman (4.43), set by N.C. State's Emmanuel Lawson in 2006. The NFL started tracking Combine records in 2003.

The Lions are on the lookout for defensive playmakers, and Sweat could be a good fit at No. 8.

Sweat wasn't the only defensive lineman to fly Sunday. Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary (6-4, 277), another potential fit for the Lions, clocked in at 4.58.

Gary's teammate at Michigan, defensive end Chase Winovich, was right behind him at 4.59.

Overall it was a solid showing for a defensive line group that was already highly touted coming into the Combine.

Other notable DL 40 times:

  • Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa (6-4, 266): 4.79
  • Florida State defensive end Brian Burns (6-5, 249): 4.53
  • Eastern Michigan defensive end Maxx Crosby (6-5, 255): 4.66
  • Akron defensive end Jamal Davis (6-3, 243): 4.60
  • Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (6-3, 303): 4.83
  • Old Dominion edge rusher Oshane Ximines (6-3, 253): 4.78

Related Content

news

TWENTYMAN: 10 players who impressed at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Tim Twentyman takes a look at 10 prospects who improved their draft stock at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

O'HARA: What we learned from the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine

Mike O'Hara takes a look at what we learned from the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine
news

NFC NORTH: What the head coaches are saying

See what Matt Patricia, Matt Nagy, Mike Zimmer and Matt LaFleur had to say at the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Combine Day 4 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 4 of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Slay or no Slay, Jeff Okudah could be a great fit for Lions

Regardless of what happens with Darius Slay, Ohio State cornerback Jeff Okudah could be a great fit for the Lions.
news

Isaiah Simmons' versatility a perfect fit for the modern NFL

Clemson defender Isaiah Simmons thinks his versatility is a perfect fit for the modern NFL.
news

O'HARA: Chase Young thinks he's the best player in the 2020 Draft

All the analysts who think Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young is the best prospect in the 2020 NFL draft have company. So does Chase Young.
news

Why versatile DT Derrick Brown could make sense for Lions at 3

With the Lions need at defensive tackle, versatile DT Derrick Brown could be a good fit for Detroit at 3.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Combine Day 3 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Scouting Combine.
news

Lions could look to draft to bolster running back depth

The 2020 NFL Draft class is deep at running back, and teams could find productive runners well into Day 2.
news

O'HARA: RB Jonathan Taylor not resting on college accomplishments

Jonathan Taylor piled up rushing yards in three seasons at Wisconsin at a rate that put him in company with some of the greatest running backs in history.
news

TIM AND MIKE: Combine Day 2 observations

Tim Twentyman & Mike O'Hara share their observations from Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Scouting 
Advertising