Montez Sweat becomes fastest DL in modern Combine history

Mississippi State defensive end Montez Sweat made history Sunday morning as he became the fastest defensive lineman at the Combine.
Sweat (6-5, 260) ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds, breaking the previous record for a defensive lineman (4.43), set by N.C. State's Emmanuel Lawson in 2006. The NFL started tracking Combine records in 2003.
The Lions are on the lookout for defensive playmakers, and Sweat could be a good fit at No. 8.
Sweat wasn't the only defensive lineman to fly Sunday. Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary (6-4, 277), another potential fit for the Lions, clocked in at 4.58.
Gary's teammate at Michigan, defensive end Chase Winovich, was right behind him at 4.59.
Overall it was a solid showing for a defensive line group that was already highly touted coming into the Combine.
Other notable DL 40 times:
- Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa (6-4, 266): 4.79
- Florida State defensive end Brian Burns (6-5, 249): 4.53
- Eastern Michigan defensive end Maxx Crosby (6-5, 255): 4.66
- Akron defensive end Jamal Davis (6-3, 243): 4.60
- Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams (6-3, 303): 4.83
- Old Dominion edge rusher Oshane Ximines (6-3, 253): 4.78