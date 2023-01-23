MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Early predictions split for Lions' two first rounders

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports:

Myles Murphy, DL, Clemson (No. 6)

Why: Murphy won't be 21 until next spring and while we'd like to see him play with more consistency ... he won't be 21 until next spring. On top of that, when he's on, he's hard to stop, which makes him such an interesting prospect.

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (No. 18)

Why: Gonzalez, a Colorado transfer, is a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support.

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports:

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (No. 6)

Why: Witherspoon looks like a supreme athlete, and his 2022 film was squeaky clean. He could ascend to the first cornerback off the board in this class.

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame (No. 18)

Why: Given the T.J. Hockenson trade, the Lions have a clear need at tight end. Mayer isn't a freaky athlete but checks many boxes in terms of on-field skill.

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports:

Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia (No. 6)

Why: The Lions' defense played much better the second half of the season, but it still needs more upgrades if it's going to become a consistent contender in the NFC North. Kelee Ringo's size, length and speed overshadow his lackluster interception total (four the past two seasons), although he did combine for 15 pass breakups in that span.

Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson (No. 18)