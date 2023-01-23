MOCK DRAFT WATCH: Early predictions split for Lions' two first rounders

Jan 23, 2023 at 07:00 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Dane Brugler, The Athletic:

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (No. 6)

Why: After (Will) Anderson and (Jalen) Carter, there is a clear drop-off to the next tier of non-quarterback prospects in this class. Christian Gonzalez flashed enough at Colorado to earn the No. 9 spot on my summer Top 50 board, and he lived up to that hype in his one season at Oregon. With his speed/length athletic profile and the Lions' need at cornerback, Gonzalez (the brother-in-law of former Lions' backup quarterback David Blough) should be on Detroit's short list for its first of two Round 1 picks.

Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida (No. 15 after trading up with Green Bay)

Why: In last year's first round, the Lions made a major trade with a division foe to move up for a high-upside offensive star (Jameson Williams). They could do it again this year and invest in their future at the quarterback position. Thanks to his size, athleticism and arm, Anthony Richardson is a total freak show with a high ceiling, but he's still figuring out how to be a consistent passer. Jared Goff's presence would let Detroit develop Richardson at his own pace.

Isaiah Foskey, Edge, Notre Dame (No. 55)

Brugler’s full mock

Jordan Reid, ESPN:

Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson (No. 6)

Why: The defensive front has promising young playmakers in Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill and James Houston, but adding Bresee would give the Lions a stout run defender up the middle. He would fit into Detroit's scheme right away as a 1- or 3-technique, and I already see a pro-ready arsenal of pass-rush moves to complement his heavy hands against the run.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas (No. 18)

Why: The D’Andre Swift-Jamaal Williams duo has been exciting this season, but it's possible neither running back is in the team's long-term plans. Robinson would be a significant upgrade after rushing for 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2022. His contact balance and short-area quickness are superb, but he also has dependable hands and can be deployed as a receiver from many alignments.

Reid’s full mock

Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus:

Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson (No. 6)

Why: The Lions need to keep investing in a defense that is one of the NFL's youngest. They've already found a pair of edge rushers in Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston, and now they form an exciting defensive tackle duo with Bresee sliding into the three-technique role with Alim McNeill at nose. Bresee came back from a torn ACL to earn a career-high 82.0 pass-rushing grade in 2022.

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas (No. 18)

Why: The Lions have one of the best offensive lines in the NFL and it could be intact for quite a while. At that point, it could make sense to put an elite talent like Robinson behind it and give opposing defensive coordinators nightmares. Robinson set the PFF college single-season record with 104 broken tackles this past season.

Renner’s full mock

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports:

Myles Murphy, DL, Clemson (No. 6)

Why: Murphy won't be 21 until next spring and while we'd like to see him play with more consistency ... he won't be 21 until next spring. On top of that, when he's on, he's hard to stop, which makes him such an interesting prospect.

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (No. 18)

Why: Gonzalez, a Colorado transfer, is a big-time athlete who is still growing into the position. He has the size, strength and speed to line up against NFL wide receivers; he just needs to improve in run support.

Wilson’s full mock

Chris Trapasso, CBS Sports:

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (No. 6)

Why: Witherspoon looks like a supreme athlete, and his 2022 film was squeaky clean. He could ascend to the first cornerback off the board in this class.

Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame (No. 18)

Why: Given the T.J. Hockenson trade, the Lions have a clear need at tight end. Mayer isn't a freaky athlete but checks many boxes in terms of on-field skill.

Trapasso’s full mock

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports:

Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia (No. 6)

Why: The Lions' defense played much better the second half of the season, but it still needs more upgrades if it's going to become a consistent contender in the NFC North. Kelee Ringo's size, length and speed overshadow his lackluster interception total (four the past two seasons), although he did combine for 15 pass breakups in that span.

Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson (No. 18)

Why: The No. 1 high school player in the country a few years ago didn't have his best season in 2022, but the Clemson product still has everything you want in a formidable interior disruptor. Having Bryan Bresee and Aidan Hutchinson along the line will alleviate pressure on the second two levels of the defense.

Stackpoles’s full mock

Best Detroit Lions photos of 2022 season

View the best photos of the 2022 season as chosen by Detroit Lions team photographer Jeff Nguyen.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) sacked by Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
1 / 60

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) sacked by Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
2 / 60

Detroit Lions cornerback Jerry Jacobs (39), Detroit Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone (34) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
3 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
4 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) celebrating with fans after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
5 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) celebrating with fans after a touchdown during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) giving his mother the ball after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
6 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11) giving his mother the ball after scoring a touchdown during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
7 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
8 / 60

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
9 / 60

Detroit Lions safety Tracy Walker (21) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
10 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (9) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, November 20, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
11 / 60

Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during a NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, November 20, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
12 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
13 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
14 / 60

Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10), Detroit Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes (55), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96), Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell (58), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
15 / 60

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) with Fans during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
16 / 60

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) with Fans during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
17 / 60

Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
18 / 60

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49), Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47), Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
19 / 60

Detroit Lions linebacker Chris Board (49), Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47), Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
20 / 60

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96), Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
21 / 60

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Austin Bryant (2), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96), Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) with fans during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
22 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) with fans during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
23 / 60

Detroit Lions Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs Coach Duce Staley during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
24 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, November 20, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
25 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Alim McNeill (54) during a NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, November 20, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
26 / 60

Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
27 / 60

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
28 / 60

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
29 / 60

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
30 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) with fans during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
31 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) with fans during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, November 13, 2022 in Chicago, IL. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, November 20, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
32 / 60

Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions guard Kayode Awosika (74), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the New York Giants on Sunday, November 20, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
33 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
34 / 60

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53), Detroit Lions tackle Dan Skipper (70), during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
35 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers (90) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Touchdown celebration with Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
36 / 60

Touchdown celebration with Detroit Lions tight end Shane Zylstra (84), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions tight end James Mitchell (82), Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16), Detroit Lions center Evan Brown (63), Detroit Lions center Frank Ragnow (77), Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker (68), Detroit Lions guard Jonah Jackson (73), Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
37 / 60

Detroit Lions Head Coach Dan Campbell during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
38 / 60

Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 23, 2022 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
39 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 23, 2022 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17), Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
40 / 60

Detroit Lions kicker Michael Badgley (17), Detroit Lions punter Jack Fox (3) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
41 / 60

Detroit Lions linebacker Josh Woods (51), Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
42 / 60

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) during a NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, October 30, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 23, 2022 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
43 / 60

Detroit Lions long snapper Scott Daly (47) during a NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 23, 2022 in Arlington, TX. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
44 / 60

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
45 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions Assistant Special Teams Coach Jett Modkins\, Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
46 / 60

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32), Detroit Lions Assistant Special Teams Coach Jett Modkins\, Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond (11), Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14), Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (46) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
47 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
48 / 60

Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez (44) during a NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 2, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
49 / 60

Detroit Lions linebacker James Houston (59), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97), Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs (96) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
50 / 60

Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (32) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions WCF minority coaching assistant Shaun Dion Hamilton during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
51 / 60

Detroit Lions WCF minority coaching assistant Shaun Dion Hamilton during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
52 / 60

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
53 / 60

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Moore (38) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
54 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Charles Harris (53) during a NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay
55 / 60

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
56 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (95) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
57 / 60

Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
58 / 60

Detroit Lions cornerback Will Harris (25) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) with fans during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
59 / 60

Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30), Detroit Lions defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (97) with fans during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrating a touchdown with Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
60 / 60

Detroit Lions tight end Brock Wright (89) celebrating a touchdown with Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Josh Edwards, CBS Sports:

Myles Murphy, DL, Clemson (No. 6)

Why: Murphy is the next best prospect on the board unless Detroit is going to take a running back this early. Aidan Hutchinson and Murphy are a physical tandem for many years.

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (No. 18)

Why: Detroit has now devoted both of its first-round picks to the defensive side of the ball. The Lions have sunk a significant amount of resources into the unit over a two-year period.

Edwards’ full mock

Charles McDonald, Yahoo:

Bryce Young, QB, Alabama (No. 6)

Why: Jared Goff has performed well enough as the Lions' quarterback, but they need a smidge more to really put them among the NFL's elite. Bryce Young is small for quarterback prospect, but he has all the skills that teams look for in their franchise quarterback.

Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State (No. 18)

Why: The Lions got their quarterback, and luckily, a strong supporting cast to buoy a young QB. Now they can turn their attention to a defense that was among the worst in the league by adding Porter at cornerback.

McDonald’s full mock

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News:

Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia (No. 6)

Why: The Lions got some improved play from 2020 first-rounder Jeff Okudah in coverage but struggled to find other answers on the perimeter. Ringo has the mentality they need as he translates his size well into physical, aggressive play.

Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech (No. 18)

Why: The Lions could use a rangy bookend for 2022 No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson. Wilson is explosive and versatile for his size, capable of playing multiple impact positions along a front seven.

Iyer’s full mock

Charlie Campbell, Walter Football:

Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas (No. 6)

Why: Under general manager Brad Holmes, the Lions have taken elite talents and not reached for need. Hence, I could see them taking the best player in the 2023 NFL Draft, like Robinson ... Robinson is a running back who has the potential to become a Lions legend who reminds their fanbase of the Barry Sanders days.

Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois (No. 18)

Why: Cornerback is the biggest need on Detroit's roster. The Lions should add two or three starting-caliber corners via free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft. Witherspoon recorded 40 tackles, three interceptions and 14 passes defended in 2022. The 5-foot-11, 183-pounder impressed preseason evaluators thanks to having serious speed to go along with adequate size.

Campbell’s full mock

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today

Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson (No. 6)

Why: If the Lions stay the course behind center, Bresee is a sensible option as a force in the middle who can amplify the havoc created by standout rookie Aidan Hutchinson.

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (No. 18)

Why: Detroit has a strong opportunity to keep its defensive youth movement rolling, but top talent at cornerback is sorely lacking. The Lions should have several potential answers in the first round, and the 6-2, 200-pound Gonzalez proved with four interceptions this season that he's more than just an impressive package of size and speed.

Middlehurst-Schwartz’s full mock

Luke Easterling, Draftwire:

Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson (No. 6)

Why: If the Lions don't want to spend this pick on a future franchise quarterback like Anthony Ricardson, I'm betting they'd prefer to move down a few spots with a team that does. If they can't, Bresee would make the most sense in terms of matching their biggest needs with the best value available on the board.

Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon (No. 18)

Why: The run on top corners continues, as the Lions grab an upgrade on the outside with Gonzalez, who has everything from ideal size and length to a knack for making big plays when the ball gets near him.

Easterling’s full mock

