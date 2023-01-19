Ben Johnson returning as Detroit Lions offensive coordinator

Jan 19, 2023 at 09:27 AM
twentyman
Tim Twentyman

Senior Writer

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has some unfinished business to attend to in Detroit.

Johnson, who just completed his first season as Detroit's offensive coordinator, has decided to stay on staff in that role for a second season despite being a top candidate in this year's head coach hiring cycle. Johnson recently interviewed virtually with three teams with reports out of Carolina he was among the favorites to land that job.

But after leading one of the most dynamic offenses in football, Johnson, 36, is coming back to Detroit in 2023.

The Lions finished the season 9-8 and ranked in the top 10 in nearly every major offensive category under Johnson's guidance. Detroit finished fifth in the NFL in points scored, fourth in total yards and eighth in passing.

Johnson started his rise among the Lions coaching ranks last year when he took over as pass game coordinator after Lions head coach Dan Campbell took over play-calling duties from Anthony Lynn midway through last season. The offense instantly improved, and Detroit won three of their final six games.

Johnson was named offensive coordinator last offseason and that side of the football was a strength for this team all year. The Lions' offense racked up 4,000 passing yards and 2,000 rushing yards for the first time in franchise history. The team topped 30 points in a game eight times, the most in the NFL this season and in franchise history.

Related Links

Quarterback Jared Goff enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career in Johnson's offense. Johnson invited Goff to build this scheme with him this offseason and that allowed Goff to really take ownership of it and feel comfortable in it.

Goff threw for 4,438 yards and 29 touchdown passes this season. He finished the year going 324 straight pass attempts without an interception, the fifth longest streak in league history.

2022 quarterback photos

View photos of the Detroit Lions quarterbacks from the 2022 NFL season.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
1 / 10

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
2 / 10

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, November 6, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
3 / 10

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 4, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
4 / 10

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 11, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
5 / 10

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
6 / 10

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, January 8, 2023 in Green Bay, WI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
7 / 10

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) during a NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
8 / 10

Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) during a NFL football game against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
9 / 10

Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) during a NFL football game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in Detroit, MI. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).
10 / 10

Detroit Lions quarterback Nate Sudfeld (10) during a NFL football game against the New York Jets on Sunday, December 18, 2022 in East Rutherford, NJ. (Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions).

Jeff Nguyen/Detroit Lions
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"He's been as instrumental as any coach I've ever had," Goff said. "Our communication is as good as I've ever been a part of and he does a great job with not just me but everybody, getting everyone ready to play. I joked in the middle of the year that I'm going to stop saying nice things about him because I know where that heads and if he does end up doing that, I'll be thrilled for him. He's a hell of a coach and that's why you get into this profession is to do that but selfishly I'd love to continue to play for him."

Analysts and experts around the league raved at Johnson's play design and use of personnel and motion. With Johnson back in the fold and the majority of Detroit's offensive players under contract for next season, the Lions are expected to have one of the best offenses in the league once again in 2023.

Related Content

news

2022 position breakdown: Cornerbacks

Tim Twentyman breaks down the good, the bad and more on the cornerbacks' 2022 performance.

news

2022 position breakdown: Quarterbacks

Tim Twentyman breaks down the good, the bad and more on the quarterbacks' 2022 performance.

news

2022 position breakdown: Defensive line

Tim Twentyman breaks down the good, the bad and more on the defensive line 2022 performance.

news

2022 position breakdown: Offensive line

Tim Twentyman breaks down the good, the bad and more on the offensive line's 2022 performance.

news

Holmes praises Campbell's 'elite' ability to right the ship

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes had high praise for head coach Dan Campbell in his postseason press conference.

news

Cominsky wants to return to Detroit next season

Defensive lineman John Cominsky is set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, but he'd like to stay in Detroit.

news

TWENTYMAN: A look at the Lions' 28 free agents

Tim Twentyman takes a look at all 28 of the Detroit Lions' soon to be free agents.

news

Holmes, Lions excited to see what Jameson Williams can do in 2023

Count GM Brad Holmes and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown among those excited to see what rookie WR Jameson Williams can do in 2023.

news

KEY QUESTIONS: How will increased cap space affect Holmes' free agency approach this offseason?

Tim Twentyman covers all the key questions from general manager Brad Holmes postseason press conference.

news

Sewell already looking forward to next season

The Detroit Lions' 2022 season has just ended, but tackle Penei Sewell is already looking forward to the next one.

news

Campbell: Goff a 'perfect fit' for Detroit Lions

Head coach Dan Campbell said Monday he thinks quarterback Jared Goff is a perfect fit for the Detroit Lions.

Advertising