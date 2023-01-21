2022 position breakdown: Wide receivers

Draft: The Lions could look to continue to add young talent via the NFL Draft, whether the Lions re-sign Chark or any other veteran receiver in free agency or not.

The way the college game is played nowadays, we are seeing young receivers come into the league and have an immediate impact. The Lions aren't likely to address the position high in the draft, but Day 2 or Day 3 is certainly a possibility if Holmes' board falls that way.

Some receivers in this year's draft to keep an eye on are: Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Ohio State), Jalin Hyatt (Tennessee), Rashee Rice (SMU), Xavier Hutchinson (Iowa State) and Jonathan Mingo (Ole Miss).

Quotable: "I don't think that's really anywhere close to where this kid's going to go," Holmes said of Williams after the season. "I mean, he made some big plays, and he had some flashes, but the other thing about Jameson, he's just a football player, man. That dude just wants to be out there on the football field, man, that's just – that's how he's wired. That's how he is.